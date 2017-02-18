Foreign players don´t expect cup upsets – Terry

John Terry expressed how much the FA Cup means to Chelsea after their 2-0 fifth-round victory over Wolves, and said that some foreign players underestimate the competition.

Goals from Pedro and Diego Costa at Molineux secured Chelsea's passage into the quarter finals and Antonio Conte played five-time cup winner Terry at the heart of a defence that was rarely threatened by Championship strugglers Wolves.

Cesc Fabregas, an FA Cup winner with Arsenal in 2005, was also restored to Chelsea's starting line-up for the game and Terry stressed the importance of having players who recognise the danger posed by teams from lower divisions.

He told BT Sport: "The FA Cup is part of the club's history. I've won it five times personally and Cesc Fabregas knows what it's all about.

"For us it means an awful lot - we've grown up with it - and we've seen with the results today [Saturday] that the foreign guys don't really understand because in other countries that doesn't happen.

"Both sets of fans were different class and wherever you go it's always difficult."

Terry has been limited to just four Premier League starts this season and only a knee injury to David Luiz prompted his return to the team, but neither he nor Fabregas have been giving up hope of more game time.

He said: "The team are playing well and it's difficult to get back in but when we get our opportunities it's important that we play well.

"Cesc has been brilliant all season and he's unlucky not to be playing. All we can do is be there for the ones that are playing and pushing them and letting the manager know that we are available."

Fabregas praised the team spirit that has been at the heart of Chelsea's revival this season, and said he was working hard in training to force Conte's hand.

He said: "It's a great group with great togetherness, and maybe because we're not in the Champions League there are more opportunities for other players to play.

"We're only playing once a week and it's easier to stay fitter. We're training like we're 18 again because we want to play, and that's good for everyone else."