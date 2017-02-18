Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter

Premier League club Bournemouth have congratulated their midfielder Harry Arter and his partner Rachel on the birth of their daughter Raine.

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn tweeted: "Thrilled with the incredible news. Harry Arter and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With fondest love from us all."

Arter himself tweeted, thanking numerous well-wishers.

The Republic of Ireland international and his partner suffered the trauma of their daughter Renne being stillborn 14 months ago.

Thank you to everyone for all of your kind messages — Harry Arter (@HarryArter2) February 18, 2017

Following Bournemouth's 2-0 Premier League loss at home to Manchester City on Monday, visiting manager Pep Guardiola embraced Arter on the field, wishing him and Rachel luck with the birth of their child.