Premier League club Bournemouth have congratulated their midfielder Harry Arter and his partner Rachel on the birth of their daughter Raine.
Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn tweeted: "Thrilled with the incredible news. Harry Arter and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With fondest love from us all."
Arter himself tweeted, thanking numerous well-wishers.
The Republic of Ireland international and his partner suffered the trauma of their daughter Renne being stillborn 14 months ago.
— AFC Bournemouth(@afcbournemouth) February 18, 2017
From one family to another, congratulations @HarryArter2!#afcbhttps://t.co/5zxQ9yVfAW
Thank you to everyone for all of your kind messages— Harry Arter (@HarryArter2) February 18, 2017
Following Bournemouth's 2-0 Premier League loss at home to Manchester City on Monday, visiting manager Pep Guardiola embraced Arter on the field, wishing him and Rachel luck with the birth of their child.
— AFC Bournemouth @afcbournemouth) February 13, 2017
From Pep to @HarryArter2, a touch of class...
"He gave me and my partner his best wishes ahead of the birth of our child."#afcb pic.twitter.com/BEu0MaRbBK
|Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1: Raggett puts non-league heroes in FA Cup dreamland
|Gameiro hits second-fastest hat-trick in LaLiga history
|Big-money signing Krychowiak to play with PSG reserves
|Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4: Stunning Gameiro hat-trick snatches victory
|A-League Review: Derby defeat for Sydney, Melbourne City cruise to victory
|Barcelona results ´irrelevant´ to Luis Enrique´s future
|Montella backs Donnarumma for Ballon d´Or
|Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter
|Loftus-Cheek confident his Chelsea chance will come
|Rashford still part of Mourinho´s plans - Brown
|Klopp confirms Liverpool transfer plans are already underway
|No chance of Jesus joining Inter, says agent
|Dani Alves: If anyone can come back, it´s the Barcelona machines
|Purslow stepping down from Chelsea role
|Redknapp: Tottenham will win Premier League within four years
|Buffon one of the greatest of all time - Casillas
|Winning over happiness for Chelsea´s Conte
|Manchester City can still win Premier League - Gundogan
|Ferdinand backs Keane to re-sign with United like Pogba
|Pochettino: Janssen must do more at Tottenham
|Marotta: Juve signing Verratti unrealistic
|Guardiola: I will never return to Barcelona
|Allegri jokes ´how is my English?´ as Arsenal rumours intensify
|We did not play well – Juventus hero Dybala fires Porto warning
|Mourinho to ´go serious´ against Blackburn in FA Cup
|Bastia 1 Monaco 1: Silva hits equaliser as leaders are held
|Juventus 4 Palermo 1: Dybala haunts former club as hosts go 10 clear
|Leverkusen´s Bellarabi scores 50,000th Bundesliga goal
|Aubameyang won´t be rested, insists Tuchel
|Barcelona are the best in the world - Guardiola warns critics famous comeback is possible
|Germany to choose from 18 stadiums for Euro 2024 bid
|Ozil and Sanchez will go – Merson sees Arsenal as also-rans for years without Champions League
|Be brilliant, earn respect and master your man stare - Zlatan´s advice for wannabe superstars
|WATCH: David Luiz showcases WWE skills with body slam on unsuspecting Chelsea TV reporter
|Bournemouth receive FA anti-doping charge
|Vasco da Gama sign Luis Fabiano
|Balotelli has responded to a kick up the backside, says Nice team-mate Cardinale
|Guardiola impressed by ´amazing´ Mooy
|Sampaoli on Barca job: You never know
|Pioli insists Inter not worried about potential suspensions
|Oblak still out but Simeone hopes for imminent return
|Saint-Etienne facing UEFA rap for Old Trafford flares
|Guardiola unsure if Jesus will return this season
|We are all to blame - Suarez defends under-fire Luis Enrique
|Don´t forget Wenger´s achievements - Conte
|Dortmund stand closure convenient for Wolfsburg - Ismael
|Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
|Morata to start against Espanyol as Zidane aims to convince striker to stay
|Mancini, Trapattoni, Matthaus apply for South Africa job
|Napoli can turn it around against Madrid - Insigne
|Ribery close to Bayern comeback, Boateng needs three more weeks
|Bale to return against Espanyol, confirms Zidane
|Sturridge leaves Liverpool training camp with virus
|Ancelotti: Thiago and Muller are compatible
|Mourinho to ´go serious´ against Blackburn in FA Cup
|Herrera backs United to defend ´most amazing cup in the world´
|Barcelona´s time at the top is over - Sacchi
|Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0: Champions finally back to winning ways
|More injury woe for Roma´s Florenzi
|Barcelona go to CAS over Suarez Copa del Rey final ban
|Watford announce Taylor statue plans
|Italy should be proud of Sarri´s Napoli - Sacchi
|Wenger denies dressing-room row after Bayern thrashing
|Manchester City forward Jesus recovering after surgery
|I will manage next season, at Arsenal or elsewhere - Wenger insists he will not retire
|Aubameyang explains Lisbon woes: I´m tired after AFCON
|Kimmich backed to succeed Lahm by Rummenigge
|Ibrahimovic: I am like Indiana Jones
|Dybala is the new Messi and worth €150m - Zamparini
|Burnley replace child mascots with older generation
|Real Madrid aren´t LaLiga favourites, insists Barca´s Digne
|´It is fantastic for him´ – Mourinho hails Ibrahimovic
|Robson: Rooney is a Manchester United great
|´Terrific´ Ibrahimovic has elevated United – Robson
|Chilean fans to march, asking Sanchez to leave Arsenal
|#LaPogbance - Pogba brothers revel in family affair
|´It´s not a surprise´ - Dzeko expects goals
|Mourinho slams United´s lack of concentration in Europa League win
|Pogba: Facing brother Florentin was a magical experience
|Mourinho masterminds a very defensive success
|Ibrahimovic has silverware in sights after first Manchester United hat-trick
|Europa League Review: Bernardeschi inspires Fiorentina, Gent shock Spurs, Ibrahimovic hits hat-trick
|Ozil has been made a scapegoat at Arsenal - agent
|Manchester United 3 Saint-Etienne 0: Ibrahimovic hat-trick puts Mourinho´s men in charge
|Liverpool defeat knocked our confidence – Pochettino
|Caceres completes move to Southampton
|Gent 1 Tottenham 0: Europa League defeat compounds bad week for Spurs
|Lizarazu tips Ancelotti´s Bayern to go far in the Champions League
|Ronaldo and Messi left behind as Championship beats LaLiga to goal-line technology
|Lovren close to Liverpool return - Klopp
|Reported Barcelona target Lopez signs new Marseille deal
|Arsenal stars will get lukewarm showers – Sutton boss
|Wenger´s Arsenal future to be decided by ´March, April´
|Lizarazu hails Draxler´s PSG freedom
|Bayern literally shot Arsenal out of the stadium - Salihamidzic
|Mascherano: Messi and Barcelona like a marriage - and there´s no reason for divorce
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA for breaching anti-doping rules
|Allegri defends Sarri after De Laurentiis rant
|Sutton boss Doswell has no sympathy for under-fire Wenger
|Lukaku will be fit to face Sunderland - Koeman
|It didn´t mean that Bayern won everything - Breitner questions Guardiola´s methods
|FIFA urged to witness the Brazilian Beckham
|Leicester are underdogs against League One Millwall, claims Ranieri
|A partner for a successful marriage? Monaco seek majority stake in Cercle Brugge
|Referee Clattenburg swaps Premier League for Saudi Arabia
|Wenger leaving Arsenal would take away toxic atmosphere - Smith
|Infantino calls for multiple World Cup hosts, talks down threat of violence in Russia
|Sampdoria prospect Schick ´flattered´ by Inter interest
|His goals inspired me and so did his hair - Ramos meets idol Caniggia
|Any mistake could cost us dear - Allegri demands focused Juventus
|Shevchenko takes a never-say-never attitude over AC Milan return
|Arsenal are not taking Wenger seriously, says Kahn
|Benzema´s Champions League scoring rate now better than Ronaldo´s
|Mertens rues missed chance but backs Napoli to fight back in Madrid tie
|Benzema: I am proud of my performance
|Bartomeu accused of hiding after Barca humiliation by former chief Laporta
|Martial was ´in a sulk´ about losing number nine shirt – Scholes
|Draxler staying grounded at PSG despite acclaim in Barca demolition
|Zidane marvels at Kroos impact after Real Madrid victory
|Scholes expects Rooney to leave Manchester United
|They only have two decent players – Keane attacks Arsenal after Bayern humiliation
|Scholes: United should sign Griezmann or... Aguero
|´You never know´ - Koscielny wants Arsenal belief
|De Laurentiis wants Ibrahimovic as Napoli coach
|Top spot? No thanks – Champions League group winners struggle
|James: I want to stay at Madrid for a long time
|I´m very happy at Tottenham - Pochettino avoids Barcelona talk
|Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy to see Barcelona lose
|´I wanted to smash it´ - Casemiro practiced Napoli stunner
|Wenger rues Arsenal´s Munich ´nightmare´
|Sarri not sorry: Napoli boss responds after De Laurentiis slams performance
|Bayern were determined to finish Arsenal off, reveals Robben
|Zidane hails Benzema´s equaliser after ´f***** up´ Insigne strike