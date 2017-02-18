Ancelotti adamant Bayern deserved controversial equaliser

Carlo Ancelotti is adamant Bayern Munich deserved their last-gasp equaliser against Hertha Berlin irrespective of the controversial nature of the goal.

Bayern appeared to be on their way to a 1-0 defeat in the German capital following Vedad Ibisevic's first-half strike, only for Robert Lewandowski to level the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time - with referee Patrick Ittrich having allocated five minutes of additional play.

Hertha were furious after conceding the late goal, but Ancelotti feels Bayern more than deserved their equaliser.

"We knew that a difficult game awaited us," Ancelotti said at a news conference. "Hertha put in a very good performance in the first half and put in a lot of effort.

"Things were different after the break, though. We put a lot of pressure on them.

"I think we deserved our goal. In the end, a draw was a fair result."