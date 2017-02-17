We are all to blame - Suarez defends under-fire Luis Enrique

Luis Suarez has offered Luis Enrique words of support in the wake of Barcelona's heavy Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The 4-0 loss at the Parc des Princes has seemingly all but ended the Barca's dreams of being crowned European champions and Luis Enrique was heavily criticised in the aftermath of the game, with some reports suggesting the 46-year-old could be set to leave Camp Nou.

However, Suarez is adamant the entire team is responsible for the result and has urged his team-mates to stick together.

"We are all to blame for what happened, not just the coach," Suarez said at a news conference.

"When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together. We have worked with the coach for three years and enjoyed it. He will know what his future looks like and we will accept it.

"We all have to stay together. We went through a similar rough patch last season and eventually won trophies.

"This team has already won a lot of titles and if we want to make history, we will have to beat PSG. This team has the quality to turn this situation around."