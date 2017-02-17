Sturridge leaves Liverpool training camp with virus

Liverpool have confirmed that a virus has forced striker Daniel Sturridge to return home from their training camp in La Manga.

The 27-year-old joined his team-mates earlier this week despite already feeling unwell.

And he will now return to England on Friday after his condition failed to improve, with the rest of the squad due to travel back from Spain on Sunday.

With FA Cup ties being played this weekend, Liverpool and Sturridge have a break from football having been knocked out by Wolves in the previous round.