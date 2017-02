Real Madrid aren´t LaLiga favourites, insists Barca´s Digne

Real Madrid are in the box seat to end their LaLiga drought but do not go telling Barcelona the title race is over as left-back Lucas Digne warned there is still plenty of football to be played.

Spanish titleholders Barcelona are a point adrift of bitter rivals Madrid, who have two matches in hand after 22 rounds.

Many believe Madrid will end their four-season drought by claiming a first LaLiga crown since 2012, having won the Champions League in two of the past three campaigns.

But Digne and Barca, who were humbled 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the opening leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday, are not giving up hope of a three-peat.

Asked if Madrid are favourites for the title, France international Digne told Omnisport: "No, the season is still long, there still many points to take.

"Postponed games are never already won.

"We'll see what happens and we'll always be on the lookout."

Former Madrid winger Angel Di Maria came back to haunt Barca at the Parc des Princes, scoring twice in the French capital.

Digne and Co. have the opportunity, however, to ease the pressure on under-fire head coach Luis Enrique when they host lowly Leganes on Sunday.

Madrid are at home to Espanyol on Saturday.