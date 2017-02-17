Roberto Mancini, Giovanni Trapattoni and Lothar Matthaus have all applied for the role of South Africa manager, according the country's football association.
A tweet from the official Bafana Bafana account, managed by the South African Football Association (SAFA), mentioned the trio alongside Hasan Shehata, Hugo Broos, Samson Siasia and Bernd Schuster in a list of applicants for the role that has been vacant since Shakes Mashaba was fired in December 2016.
Former South Africa players Lucas Radebe and Benni McCarthy were appointed to a committee tasked with sourcing candidates and the SAFA has said its preferred candidate will be named once a shortlist has been drawn up.
Mancini has not found a new club since his departure from Inter in August 2016, while Trapattoni's tenure as Republic of Ireland boss ended by mutual consent after an unsuccessful campaign to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.
Matthaus has not been involved in management since he was sacked as coach of Bulgaria in September 2011, while Schuster's contract as head coach of Malaga was terminated in May 2014.
Some applicants for Bafana job: Roberto Mancini, Trapattoni, Hassan Shihata, Hugo Brooks, Samson Siasia, Lothar Mattheus, Bernd Schuster— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 16, 2017
|Morata to start against Espanyol as Zidane aims to convince striker to stay
|Mancini, Trapattoni, Matthaus apply for South Africa job
|Napoli can turn it around against Madrid - Insigne
|Ribery close to Bayern comeback, Boateng needs three more weeks
|Bale to return against Espanyol, confirms Zidane
|Sturridge leaves Liverpool training camp with virus
|Ancelotti: Thiago and Muller are compatible
|Mourinho to ´go serious´ against Blackburn in FA Cup
|Herrera backs United to defend ´most amazing cup in the world´
|Barcelona´s time at the top is over - Sacchi
|Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0: Champions finally back to winning ways
|More injury woe for Roma´s Florenzi
|Barcelona go to CAS over Suarez Copa del Rey final ban
|Watford announce Taylor statue plans
|Italy should be proud of Sarri´s Napoli - Sacchi
|Wenger denies dressing-room row after Bayern thrashing
|Manchester City forward Jesus recovering after surgery
|I will manage next season, at Arsenal or elsewhere - Wenger insists he will not retire
|Aubameyang explains Lisbon woes: I´m tired after AFCON
|Kimmich backed to succeed Lahm by Rummenigge
|Ibrahimovic: I am like Indiana Jones
|Dybala is the new Messi and worth €150m - Zamparini
|Burnley replace child mascots with older generation
|Real Madrid aren´t LaLiga favourites, insists Barca´s Digne
|´It is fantastic for him´ – Mourinho hails Ibrahimovic
|Robson: Rooney is a Manchester United great
|´Terrific´ Ibrahimovic has elevated United – Robson
|Chilean fans to march, asking Sanchez to leave Arsenal
|#LaPogbance - Pogba brothers revel in family affair
|´It´s not a surprise´ - Dzeko expects goals
|Mourinho slams United´s lack of concentration in Europa League win
|Pogba: Facing brother Florentin was a magical experience
|Mourinho masterminds a very defensive success
|Ibrahimovic has silverware in sights after first Manchester United hat-trick
|Europa League Review: Bernardeschi inspires Fiorentina, Gent shock Spurs, Ibrahimovic hits hat-trick
|Ozil has been made a scapegoat at Arsenal - agent
|Manchester United 3 Saint-Etienne 0: Ibrahimovic hat-trick puts Mourinho´s men in charge
|Liverpool defeat knocked our confidence – Pochettino
|Caceres completes move to Southampton
|Gent 1 Tottenham 0: Europa League defeat compounds bad week for Spurs
|Lizarazu tips Ancelotti´s Bayern to go far in the Champions League
|Ronaldo and Messi left behind as Championship beats LaLiga to goal-line technology
|Lovren close to Liverpool return - Klopp
|Reported Barcelona target Lopez signs new Marseille deal
|Arsenal stars will get lukewarm showers – Sutton boss
|Wenger´s Arsenal future to be decided by ´March, April´
|Lizarazu hails Draxler´s PSG freedom
|Bayern literally shot Arsenal out of the stadium - Salihamidzic
|Mascherano: Messi and Barcelona like a marriage - and there´s no reason for divorce
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA for breaching anti-doping rules
|Allegri defends Sarri after De Laurentiis rant
|Sutton boss Doswell has no sympathy for under-fire Wenger
|Lukaku will be fit to face Sunderland - Koeman
|It didn´t mean that Bayern won everything - Breitner questions Guardiola´s methods
|FIFA urged to witness the Brazilian Beckham
|Leicester are underdogs against League One Millwall, claims Ranieri
|A partner for a successful marriage? Monaco seek majority stake in Cercle Brugge
|Referee Clattenburg swaps Premier League for Saudi Arabia
|Wenger leaving Arsenal would take away toxic atmosphere - Smith
|Infantino calls for multiple World Cup hosts, talks down threat of violence in Russia
|Sampdoria prospect Schick ´flattered´ by Inter interest
|His goals inspired me and so did his hair - Ramos meets idol Caniggia
|Any mistake could cost us dear - Allegri demands focused Juventus
|Shevchenko takes a never-say-never attitude over AC Milan return
|Arsenal are not taking Wenger seriously, says Kahn
|Benzema´s Champions League scoring rate now better than Ronaldo´s
|Mertens rues missed chance but backs Napoli to fight back in Madrid tie
|Benzema: I am proud of my performance
|Bartomeu accused of hiding after Barca humiliation by former chief Laporta
|Martial was ´in a sulk´ about losing number nine shirt – Scholes
|Draxler staying grounded at PSG despite acclaim in Barca demolition
|Zidane marvels at Kroos impact after Real Madrid victory
|Scholes expects Rooney to leave Manchester United
|They only have two decent players – Keane attacks Arsenal after Bayern humiliation
|Scholes: United should sign Griezmann or... Aguero
|´You never know´ - Koscielny wants Arsenal belief
|De Laurentiis wants Ibrahimovic as Napoli coach
|Top spot? No thanks – Champions League group winners struggle
|James: I want to stay at Madrid for a long time
|I´m very happy at Tottenham - Pochettino avoids Barcelona talk
|Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy to see Barcelona lose
|´I wanted to smash it´ - Casemiro practiced Napoli stunner
|Wenger rues Arsenal´s Munich ´nightmare´
|Sarri not sorry: Napoli boss responds after De Laurentiis slams performance
|Bayern were determined to finish Arsenal off, reveals Robben
|Zidane hails Benzema´s equaliser after ´f***** up´ Insigne strike
|Keown labels Bayern thrashing Wenger´s ´lowest point ever´
|Ancelotti praises Thiago for ´perfect´ performance
|Stunned Wenger struggles to process Arsenal ´collapse´
|Arsenal set unwanted Champions League record
|Ronaldo sets personal best for Real Madrid assists in Champions League
|Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1: Deja vu as Bundesliga champions bully Wenger´s sorry side again
|Real Madrid 3 Napoli 1: Benzema makes history as holders roar back to win
|Left-back, right-back, midfield... Fernandinho happy as Guardiola´s ´Mr Fixit´ at Manchester City
|China move would have disappointed my parents - Mertens
|James a surprise starter for Real Madrid vs Napoli
|Roma cannot hide from Europa League favourites tag, says Spalletti
|Florentin Pogba beat brother Paul last time out... at table tennis
|Lampard out, Moralez in – New York City fill final designated player spot
|Kane sees points to prove and trophies to win for Tottenham
|Ich bin ein Darmstadter? - Bundesliga strugglers extend Obama invite
|James lacks the personality for Real Madrid - Rincon
|Vertonghen could return against Fulham
|´Very little´ left to agree in Juventus contract talks - Dybala
|Ibrahimovic my dream signing, suggests Napoli president
|Neymar: Champions League qualification ´practically impossible´ for Barcelona
|Bailly flourishing at Manchester United after one-on-ones with Mourinho
|WATCH: Rooney ´becomes a legend´ in new Logan advert
|Bilic fined but escapes ban for microphone misdemeanour
|Li, Jimenez face life bans as FIFA begins formal proceedings
|Xavi tips Guardiola to bring Wilshere to Manchester City
|Bielsa a ´real option´ for Lille as Passi takes interim charge
|Galatasaray appoint Tudor as new boss
|USA star Carli Lloyd signs for Manchester City Women
|Maradona at a loss to explain reports of disturbance with girlfriend
|Pogba´s mum wants a draw - Mourinho on United v Saint-Etienne family affair
|Turkey launches Euro 2024 bid
|Rooney, Carrick and Jones out of Manchester United v Saint-Etienne
|Verratti wants to win with PSG, not Barcelona
|Vidal not planning on swapping Bayern for Chelsea to reunite with Conte
|Mertens tops Higuain for Napoli, says emotional De Laurentiis
|Simeone has changed me so much - Griezmann hails influence of Atletico boss
|Boschilia out for six months following ACL rupture
|Warburton still awaiting explanation from Rangers over resignation statement
|Asamoah Gyan found guilty of ´unethical hair´ under UAE rules
|Lewandowski can profit from Arsenal´s weakness - Tarnat
|Ospina challenges Arsenal to take responsibility in Bayern tie
|England have significant gap to bridge - Southgate
|Matuidi wary of Barca backlash after best evening for PSG
|Vidal demands 11 warriors when Bayern tackle Arsenal
|Legends Michael Ballack and Luis Figo split on Mario Gotze
|Can struggled to ignore Liverpool critics during dry January
|Ferdinand, Gerrard slam ´sloppy´ Messi after Champions League rout
|Gabigol ´very happy´ at Inter despite Liverpool links
|Verratti: I don´t want to leave PSG
|Messi to PSG? Never say never - Kluivert
|Griezmann plays down Premier League move, questions England weather
|Sarri wants Maradona team talk for Napoli in Madrid Champions League clash
|PSG loss nothing to do with Barcelona attitude, says captain Iniesta
|Proud Vitoria admits Dortmund were better than Benfica
|Emery ´very cautious´ despite Barcelona thrashing
|Birthday boy Cavani revels in ´special´ victory
|Luis Enrique takes responsibility for Barcelona´s PSG humiliation
|Championship review: Huddersfield close gap on Newcastle, Brighton