Leverkusen´s Bellarabi scores 50,000th Bundesliga goal

Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi has scored the 50,000th goal in the history of the Bundesliga.

The winger broke the deadlock 23 minutes into Friday's clash away to Augsburg as Germany's top division reached the milestone.

Kai Havertz's low cross from the right created the opportunity and Bellarabi swept home with a first-time finish.

The historic strike was Bellarabi's first of the Bundesliga season.

Leverkusen went on to with the game 3-1, with Javier Hernandez scoring twice for the visitors.