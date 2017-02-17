Related

#LaPogbance - Pogba brothers revel in family affair

17 February 2017 01:57

Bragging rights went in favour of Manchester United's world-record midfielder but there was still plenty to celebrate among the Pogba family.

Paul was on the winning side against older brother Florentin as United ran out 3-0 victors over Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on Thursday.

It was the first time Paul and Florentin had faced each other in a competitive professional match, as the Pogba family watched on from the Old Trafford stands wearing half-and-half shirts and scarves.

There were plenty of smiles and laughs during the match, and they continued post-game in Manchester.

 

C l'ambiance #lapogbance

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

 

BLESSED #lapogbance tag your family, spread the love

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Florentin and Saint-Etienne have a mountain to climb if they are to deny Paul's United a spot in the last 16 next week.

