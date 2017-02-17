Guardiola unsure if Jesus will return this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is uncertain if Gabriel Jesus will play again this season.

The Brazil international suffered a fractured metatarsal during City's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth last Monday and travelled to Barcelona for surgery.

Initial estimates suggested Jesus will face between two and three months on the sidelines, meaning that a return to action before the end of the season is not out of the question.

Guardiola, however, admits that he is unsure whether the 19-year-old will recover before the final league game against Watford on May 21.

"Last night he had an operation, it was good, really good," he told a news conference. "The most important thing now is a good recovery and he is going back when he will be fit, I don't know if it will be the end of the season or next season.

"Now to be calm, all our support to him and his family and waiting for when he is coming back."

Jesus' injury means Sergio Aguero is likely to regain his place as City's first-choice centre-forward, with the Argentina striker having been relegated to the substitutes' bench for the matches against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Aguero's future has been cast into doubt following Guardiola's decision to drop him but the manager has no doubts that he will perform well for the remainder of the season.

"I don't have doubts," he said. "He has to do what he has done since the beginning of his career. Nothing more.

"It's not easy for the player who does not play. Sergio was more than professional."

City take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.