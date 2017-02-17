Guardiola impressed by ´amazing´ Mooy

Pep Guardiola has labelled Aaron Mooy's form "amazing" as the Australia international prepares to watch parent club Manchester City take on his loan side Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

City are away for the fifth-round tie on Saturday, with on-loan Mooy ineligible to take the field for Huddersfield.

Guardiola has been extremely impressed by what he has seen from the midfielder in the Championship and is open to the possibility of him playing for his side next season.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is expecting a tough test against Huddersfield, who sit third in the second tier.

"Aaron Mooy is playing amazing," Guardiola said at his pre-match media conference.

"We are going to consider what will happen at the end of the season.

"Huddersfield right now have momentum. They are playing really well, with a lot of confidence.

"They are fighting to go to the Premier League next season. I saw the game against Leeds [which Huddersfield won 2-1] - they are a really good team.

"The FA Cup is complicated but we are always fighting."

#PEP: (Bravo or Caballero) I am going to decide tomorrow who will play. #huddvcity #mcfc — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 17, 2017

Guardiola urged some of his out-of-favour attackers to shine given star new arrival Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the long-term with a fractured metatarsal.

The City manager continued: "Now we have had an unlucky situation with Gabriel Jesus like we had with Ilkay Gundogan and with the other players we are going to fight.

"It is not easy for the players who do not play and be out for a long, long time in many cases, like Kelechi Iheanacho, Nolito or the other players.

"Their behaviour has been more than professional, it was perfect and [the same with] Sergio Aguero too."