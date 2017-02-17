Burnley replace child mascots with older generation

Burnley are set to become the latest club to have an older generation of fans walk out alongside their players.

Following the likes of Atletico Madrid and AIK, some the Premier League side's elderly supporters are replacing child mascots for the FA Cup fifth-round clash against Lincoln City on Saturday.

Ranging in age from 69 to 85, the long-term fans will accompany the players out at Turf Moor.

"We are committed to working with a diverse range of people to achieve our mission of inspiring, supporting and delivering change to communities," Burnley FC in the Community chief executive Neil Hart said.

NEWS: "I'll feel very proud." Malcolm, who has been a @BurnleyOfficial fan for 67yrs, chats to press about being one of Saturday's mascots! pic.twitter.com/3QVA3cWXpf — Burnley FC Community (@BurnleyFC_Com) February 16, 2017

"We pride ourselves on being an inclusive club and thought what better opportunity to celebrate Burnley FC's oldest fans than by getting them involved in such an exciting occasion.

"We wanted to make the gesture to give back to the lifetime of support they have given to the club and we hope that everyone will join us in giving them a big cheer on Saturday."