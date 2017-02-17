Be brilliant, earn respect and master your man stare - Zlatan´s advice for wannabe superstars

If you have ever wondered how to have the kind of success Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enjoyed, then you need look no further.

The Manchester United star, fresh from scoring his first hat-trick for the club in Thursday's Europa League win over Saint-Etienne, has taken time to give fans some life lessons.

The 35-year-old took over United's official Instagram page on Friday to offer his shiniest pearls of wisdom, including the importance of a beaming smile and how Fabio Capello taught him the secret to respect.

Watch the videos below to see the highlights of #Ibragram, and find out for yourself how you can "be brilliant"...

Zlatan says don’t be too serious! #IBRAGRAM takeover @iamzlatanibrahimovic A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

You have to practice, practice, practice, says Zlatan. #IBRAGRAM @iamzlatanibrahimovic takeover A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:59am PST

Master your man stare? Ok, Zlatan! #IBRAGRAM @iamzlatanibrahimovic takeover A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:27am PST