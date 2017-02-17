Barcelona go to CAS over Suarez Copa del Rey final ban

Barcelona are turning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a final attempt to have Luis Suarez's ban for the Copa del Rey final against Alaves overturned.

The Uruguay international was dismissed in the closing stages of the second leg of the semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid and was consequently handed a two-game suspension by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Competition Committee judge Francisco Rubio ruled Suarez must face a one-match suspension for his dismissal and a second for failing to leave the Barca technical area after having been sent off.

The Catalans had an initial appeal rejected by the Appeals Committee, but they are refusing to throw in the towel and have now turned to CAS.

"After the Appeals Committee rejected Barcelona's claim against the two-match suspension of Luis Suarez, the club shall be referring the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The appeal is based on the argument that the player never struck the opposing player 'in a reckless manner' as stated in the match official's report."

The former Liverpool forward, who would have to serve the second match of his suspension in the first game of next season's competition, was also fined €1,200.