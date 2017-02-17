Barcelona are the best in the world - Guardiola warns critics famous comeback is possible

Pep Guardiola says his former club Barcelona remain the best team in the world and thinks if anyone can recover from four goals down against Paris Saint-Germain, it is them.

Barca are in crisis after losing the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie 4-0 to PSG in Paris.

That has prompted speculation over the future of head coach Luis Enrique, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

But Manchester City boss Guardiola warned critics not to be too hard on Barca if they want to avoid eating their words after the second leg at Camp Nou next month.

"For me Barcelona are still the best team in the world," Guardiola told reporters.

"There is another 90 minutes left in the second leg and anything can happen. If a team can overcome this result, a 4-0 deficit, then that team is Barcelona.

"It is normal after the game the comments that happen. But in 10 years Barcelona have dominated the world of football.

"My advice to everyone is not to criticise Barcelona too much because they have proved everyone wrong before.

"Of course it was a surprise, but in football anything can happen these days if you have a bad day and the opponent play well.

"It has happened to me too. There is a lot of competition and the opposition are really strong."

Guardiola also offered his support to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who has faced fierce criticism after his side's 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich at the same stage of the competition.

"One or two losses and people forget what you have achieved for years," said Guardiola.

"All of my support for Wenger."