Aubameyang explains Lisbon woes: I´m tired after AFCON

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations have had an adverse effect on his recent performances for Borussia Dortmund, including an abject display against Benfica.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel hauled the Gabon forward off after 62 minutes of his side's 1-0 defeat in Lisbon, during which he squandered two clear opportunities to score and hit a tame penalty straight at Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Tuchel insisted the 27-year-old had no problem with being substituted, and Aubameyang has reflected on growing fatigue.

Aubameyang was part of a Gabon side that crashed out of the AFCON after three games despite being the host nation, and the tournament has taken its toll on him.

"I missed the preparation [for the second half of the season] through the Africa Cup of Nations," he told Bild.

"I have to admit, I'm a bit tired."