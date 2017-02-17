Ancelotti: Thiago and Muller are compatible

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is adamant Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller are compatible and can play alongside each other.

Ancelotti has preferred Thiago to Muller in the position behind Robert Lewandowski in recent weeks and the former Barcelona midfielder's fine performance in the 5-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday did not help the Germany international's cause.

But Muller provided a strong cameo by coming off the bench to score his first goal of 2017, and Ancelotti has suggested the two could start together against Hertha at the weekend.

"I do not see Thiago as an alternative for Muller. Thiago is a very different player," Ancelotti said at a news conference.

"They might both play against Hertha. I could rotate some players compared to the game against Arsenal.

"I can only field 11 players, so that means some players will have to settle for a spot on bench every now and then. But they are all dealing with it in a very professional matter.

"Thomas was very happy after his goal against Arsenal, just like everyone else at Bayern. Thomas is also important to the team when he does not score. His personality is important to us.

"It will be a difficult game. They have been doing really well this season.

"We always want to put in performances like against Arsenal, but that is unfortunately not always possible. We also put in some good performances in the Bundesliga, though."