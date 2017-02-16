Bayern literally shot Arsenal out of the stadium - Salihamidzic

A cheeky Hasan Salihamidzic says it is no surprise he is backing Bayern Munich to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after watching his old team "literally shoot Arsenal out of the stadium" on Wednesday.

Having opened the scoring through Arjen Robben in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie, Bayern went into the break level at 1-1 after conceding an equaliser to Alexis Sanchez.

But the reigning Bundesliga champions had it all their own way in the second half at Allianz Arena, where Thiago Alcantara's brace and goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller sealed a crushing 5-1 victory.

And Salihamidzic, who was formally presented as a Bayern ambassador on Thursday, revelled in the efforts of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

"The match was sensational," he said.

"The team showed a great performance. Scoring five times against this opponent is not that easy.

"There were times in the match where Bayern let Arsenal in the game.

"But to come back in the second half like this and to literally shoot them out of the stadium is really impressive.

"I'm really confident that we will move on," he said, before adding with a laugh: "Not a big surprise, is it?"

Salihamidzic starred for Bayern from 1998 to 2007, winning the Bundesliga six times and the Champions League in 2000-01.