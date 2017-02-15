Warburton still awaiting explanation from Rangers over resignation statement

Mark Warburton has taken aim at Rangers for stating that he had resigned as manager and says the club has still offered no explanation for why they did so.

Confusion reigned at Ibrox on Friday, when Rangers released a statement saying they had accepted the resignation of Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, with Under-20s coach Graeme Murty placed in temporary charge.

However, later that day reports quickly emerged that Warburton had denied the Scottish Premiership club's statement.

Warburton has now confirmed via a League Manager's Association statement that he at no point offered his resignation and is still awaiting an explanation from Rangers.

The statement read: "Much has been said over the last few days relating to our departure from Rangers Football Club. At this stage, for legal reasons, it is inappropriate for us to comment in any great detail on our departure from the club.

"However, given that the club has seen fit to make detailed public statements, it is important that we should clarify certain matters and as such we would like to formally place on record, that at no stage did we resign from our positions at Rangers.

"It is a matter of surprise to us, and to the League Managers Association (LMA), which is advising all three of us, that despite its detailed public statements, the club has not answered key questions put to it by the LMA, in writing, requesting an explanation of why it suggested that we resigned from our positions.

"For all three of us, it was an absolute privilege to be given the opportunity to work at a club that is so rich in tradition and history.

"It was an honour to be given the responsibility of returning the club to the top tier of Scottish football and we are very proud to have played our part in successfully securing promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

"The current group of players, together with the staff at the training ground and Ibrox, have borne the huge weight of responsibility of taking a massive club back to the top flight.

"They should be proud of their togetherness and their work ethic. It has been a pleasure to work with them, and we would like to thank each and every one of them for their commitment and contribution."