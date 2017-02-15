´Very little´ left to agree in Juventus contract talks - Dybala

Paulo Dybala insists there is "very little" left to agree in his contract talks with Juventus.

The forward has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid but Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta expects a new deal to be finalised by the end of the month.

And Dybala remains keen to extend his current contract – which expires in 2020 – and confirmed a final agreement is close.

"We are very close to the renewal and there is very little missing," Dybala said to Sky Italia.

"My agent will come to Italy to talk about the last things with Marotta, but the will is there on our part."

Juve are at home to Dybala's former club Palermo in Serie A on Friday, before the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Porto on February 22.

The forward is hoping to improve on his goal return of just eight in all competitions, having netted 23 in his first season after moving in a deal worth €40million.

Dybala said: "We have to think of Palermo now, then afterwards we will switch on to the Champions League.

"I experienced many emotions with Palermo. The worst was the relegation in my first year, but later it was nice when we got back to Serie A. That was the most beautiful experience I had, with an incredible party and the enthusiasm of the fans.

"We are expecting a very difficult game [against Porto], with a very noisy stadium. I asked Alex Sandro about it and he confirmed that it won't be easy.

"Personally I am lacking a few goals, but I have created chances for others. I am playing well for the team and I was a bit unlucky against Crotone and Inter."