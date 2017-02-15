Verratti: I don´t want to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti denied he wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli spoke before Tuesday's 4-0 rout of Barcelona, warning his client will leave PSG if the club cannot win the Champions League.

However, the 24-year-old Italy international - who signed a five-year contract with PSG in August - dismissed his agent's comments post-match in Paris.

"I'm pleased to attract interest from the big clubs, but I don't want to change," Verratti told Mediaset Premium.

"I am part of a great project and we want to become one of the top three in Europe."

Verratti was one of PSG's best as the French giants put Barcelona to the sword in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Italian has made 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season, while he has played in six Champions League matches.