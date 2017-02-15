USA star Carli Lloyd signs for Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women have signed United States captain and two-time reigning FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd on a short-term deal from Houston Dash.

The 34-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and 2015 World Cup winner, will represent Women's Super League champions City in the forthcoming Spring Series, FA Women's Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Nick Cushing's side face Danish club Fortuna Hjorring in the Champions League next month, with fellow quarter-finalists Lyon having signed Lloyd's international team-mate Alex Morgan in December.

The Spring Series is a one-off transitional competition, with every team in England's WSL playing each other once before the league switches to a winter calendar for 2017-18.

World Cup winner

2 Times FIFA Women’s Player of the Year

Double Olympic Gold Champion



Welcome @CarliLloyd! #WelcomeCarli #mcwfc pic.twitter.com/B9vH5Oj2E6 — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) February 15, 2017

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a club which is leading the development of women’s football both on and off the pitch," said Lloyd, who has scored 96 times in 232 international appearances.

"Having played in the US throughout my career, the chance to fulfil a long held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing."

Lloyd will not feature in the WSL next season, though, instead returning to Houston for the MWSL season in the States.