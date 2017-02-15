Related

Article

Ronaldo sets personal best for Real Madrid assists in Champions League

15 February 2017 22:48

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new personal best for assists in a single Champions League campaign with Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old forward set up Toni Kroos for the holders' second in their 3-1 last-16 first-leg win over Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who showed brilliant skill and a turn of pace to skip beyond Kalidou Koulibaly before teeing up Kroos, has now managed five assists in eight appearances in the 2016-17 competition - a personal record in his time at the club.

The Portugal star may not have scored against Maurizio Sarri's side - it was Karim Benzema and Casemiro who got the other goals after Lorenzo Insigne's opener - but the fact that he created a total of five chances for his team-mates belies the notion of him as a selfish centre-forward.

Indeed, no player for either side made more key passes than Ronaldo's five, with Luka Modric and Insigne closest on three each.

Wednesday 15 February

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 24 +33 60
2 Roma 24 +29 53
3 Napoli 24 +31 51
4 Internazionale 24 +15 45
5 Atalanta 24 +13 45
6 Lazio 24 +14 44
7 Milan 24 +6 41
8 Fiorentina 24 +8 40
9 Torino 24 +9 35
10 Sampdoria 24 -1 33
11 Chievo 24 -6 32
12 Udinese 24 -5 29
13 Sassuolo 24 -7 27
14 Bologna 24 -14 27
15 Cagliari 24 -18 27
16 Genoa 24 -8 25
17 Empoli 24 -19 22
18 Palermo 24 -25 14
19 Crotone 24 -22 13
20 Pescara 24 -33 9

Facebook