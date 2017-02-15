Pogba´s mum wants a draw - Mourinho on United v Saint-Etienne family affair

Jose Mourinho hopes to upset one of his star midfielder's guiding influences when Manchester United host Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Portuguese's famous will to win will be undimmed at Old Trafford, but Paul Pogba's mother Yeo Moriba is angling for a draw.

This is due to the presence of Pogba's older brother Florentin in the Saint-Etienne squad, with the prospect of a sibling rivalry unfolding at one of European football's most celebrated stadiums capturing the imagination during the pre-match build-up.

Mourinho did not confirm the younger Pogba would start the match, with United's hectic schedule taking in an FA Cup assignment at Blackburn Rovers and the EFL Cup final against Southampton before the month is out, but he was visibly charmed by a feel-good narrative.

"We [Mourinho and Paul Pogba] spoke but we spoke in a good way, a funny way," he told a pre-match news conference.

"I know their mother wants a draw!"



Jose Mourinho on the prospect of @PaulPogba v brother Florentin... pic.twitter.com/mfZF0pRj3r — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 15, 2017

"I think it's a good, nice destiny. I think only Mum Pogba is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal.

"It is difficult for the lady to choose… not difficult, impossible.

"I know from Paul that the mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad.

"Only for the mum is it a little bit of problem, for them I think they will enjoy playing against each other.

"Paul is excited, Florentin for sure the same. So it is a good thing."