Ospina challenges Arsenal to take responsibility in Bayern tie

David Ospina has urged Arsenal to "take responsibility" and ensure they take a positive result back to Emirates Stadium in their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.

The Gunners have failed to go beyond this stage in the past six seasons, twice being eliminated by Bayern.

Arsenal have seen another Premier League title bid falter in recent weeks, which has placed more emphasis on gaining a result at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Ospina, who will play in place of Petr Cech in Munich, recognises the challenge Arsenal face but is confident they have the quality to end their recent poor knockout-stage record.

"We know how important the game is," he told The Evening Standard.

"We're up against one of the best teams in the world - they have some great players. We have to do our job.

"We have a great team full of fantastic players and we hope to perform well.

"Every match is different, so we just want to play our game and focus on bringing a good result back to our stadium.

"We want to perform well, take responsibility and secure a positive result."