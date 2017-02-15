Related

Messi to PSG? Never say never - Kluivert

15 February 2017 01:16

Paris Saint-Germain's director of football Patrick Kluivert refused to rule out the possibility of Lionel Messi playing for the French champions.

Messi's Barcelona contract does not expire until 2018 but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Camp Nou is far from certain.

While team-mates Luis Suarez and Neymar have signed new deals, Messi is no closer to renewing with the LaLiga titleholders.

And Kluivert added fuel to the fire after PSG routed Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

"Messi? Never say never," Kluivert told reporters post-match in Paris.

"Every team wants a player like Messi." 

Messi and Co. struggled as PSG left Barcelona on the verge of elimination.

The 29-year-old has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season.

Facebook