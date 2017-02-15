Li, Jimenez face life bans as FIFA begins formal proceedings

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee has opened formal proceedings against Eduardo Li and Brayan Jimenez.

Li and Jimenez, the former presidents of the Costa Rican Football Association and Guatemalan Football Association respectively, have been under scrutiny from the Ethics Committee's investigatory chamber over allegations they received illegal payments from sports marketing companies.

In July last year, Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy at a United States federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Li submitted a guilty plea to one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy at the same court in October.

The investigatory chamber has recommended both men receive life bans from any football-related activities for allegedly violating articles 13 (general rules of conduct), 15 (loyalty), 18 (duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting), 19 (conflicts of interest) and 21 (bribery and corruption) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

According to a statement released by FIFA on Wednesday, Li and Jimenez have the option to submit their position, including any evidence, in response to the findings and may also request a hearing.