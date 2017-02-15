Arsenal set unwanted Champions League record

Arsenal set an unwanted record during their embarrassing 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Premier League outfit became the first English club to concede 200 goals in Europe's premier club competition.

A Thiago Alcantara brace and goals from Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller saw Bayern to their huge win in the last-16 first leg at the Allianz Arena.

It leaves Arsene Wenger's men on the verge of exiting in the round of 16 for the seventh straight season.