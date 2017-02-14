Sergio Ramos ponders changing shirt number to 93 to honour Decima goal

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos could ditch his number four shirt for 93 in the final season of his career as a tribute to the stoppage-time goal that helped the Spanish giants win La Decima in 2013-14.

Madrid appeared to be set for a 1-0 defeat at the hands of city rivals Atletico in the Champions League final at the Estadio Da Luz, only for Ramos to come to the rescue and net a 93rd-minute goal to send the showpiece to extra time.

In the following 30 minutes Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo then guided Madrid to a hard-fought 4-1 win and their 10th European crown.

Ramos has nothing but fond memories of his famous goal and he has now revealed he is pondering a special tribute at some stage in the future.

"Believe me when I say that the thought of changing my jersey number to 93 has crossed my mind," the 30-year-old told the official Madrid website.

"At the same time, the number four is one that I have always liked and that I have worn throughout all of my time at Real Madrid. It has nearly always brought me good luck.

"But do not rule out seeing me change my number in my final season, as a tribute to what is such a great minute for us.

"The Decima goal stands out above the rest of my goals, given how long we had been waiting to win the Champions League, with it coming in the last minute and because it helped us to go on and become champions."