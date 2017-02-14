Partey signs Atletico Madrid renewal

Thomas Partey has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid that will tie him to the club until June 2022.

The Ghana international's previous deal was due to expire in 2019, but he has now opted to commit his long-term future to Atletico by inking a three-year extension.

"I am very happy with my new contract and grateful for the faith shown in me," the holding midfielder stated.

"I have always been very fond of this club and I want to keep on developing at Atletico.

"I will give everything for this club."

Partey, 23, joined Atletico in 2011 and went on loan to Mallorca and Almeria before making his official first-team debut in November 2015.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Vicente Calderon side, scoring three goals in the process.