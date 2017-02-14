Oddo sacked just 24 hours after Pescara backing

Pescara have announced that Massimo Oddo has been sacked as head coach just 24 hours after being given a vote of confidence by the club.

Oddo's position has come under scrutiny as a result of his side's dreadful form in Serie A, which has left them at the foot of the table.

Pescara's only victory in 24 league games this season came after they were awarded a 3-0 win over Sassuolo when it was found their opponents – who had prevailed 2-1 – had fielded an ineligible player.

Tensions between the club and fans have been high and president Daniele Sebastiani himself vowed to walk away at the end of the season after two cars were set on fire outside his home.

The club released a statement on Monday in which they insisted that Oddo had the "unanimous support" of the board, but they have since announced his dismissal.

A statement released on Pescara's owebsite confirmed that, following a meeting between Sebastiani, Oddo and sporting director Luca Leone, the head coach had been fired "in the hope that this additional sacrifice can empower this group of players to make sure that there is no repeat of these recent performances.

"The club thanks Massimo Oddo for the work he has done to date."

Pescara's plight has only worsened of late, conceding 11 goals in just two matches.