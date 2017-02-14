Matuidi can sense an end to PSG´s Barcelona hoodoo

Blaise Matuidi says he can sense this is the year Paris Saint-Germain's "warriors and soldiers" will finally get the better of Barcelona in the Champions League.

Backed by their wealthy Qatari owners, PSG have won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles, though they face a battle with Monaco and Nice to retain their crown this term.

However, their domestic dominance is yet to be replicated on the European front, with PSG falling short in the quarter-finals in each of the past four seasons.

On two of those occasions, in 2012-13 and 2014-15, it was LaLiga giants Barcelona who dumped them out and the Catalans this time provide a daunting task in the round of 16.

But Matuidi insists Unai Emery's men are ready to end their Barca hoodoo.

Before PSG take on @FCBarcelona tomorrow, see how they advanced to the @ChampionsLeague Round of 16 #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/2b4DhtXzU3 — PSG English (@PSG_English) February 13, 2017

"This is a pivotal time for us," he told Bros-Stories. "This is a moment that can change the season. I believe.

"We play football to live these moments. We play two matches against Barcelona, it's true they are a big team, a machine. Everyone says it, but anything can happen.

"We will only have warriors and soldiers [on the pitch]. We were knocked out twice by this team, but I think this year I feel something.

"February marks a moment that can change a lot of things. I strongly believe in it. Football allows you to believe. Through work, through heart and desire."

PSG host Barca in the first leg on Tuesday, before visiting Camp Nou for the return tie on March 8.