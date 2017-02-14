Related

Article

Lukaku to miss Everton´s Dubai camp with calf injury

14 February 2017 10:35

Romelu Lukaku will sit out an Everton training camp in Dubai to receive treatment for a calf injury.

The club has announced the 23-year-old is visiting his native Belgium to see a doctor over the issue.

However, the Toffees are confident Lukaku's injury is not serious and he will be fit for their next Premier League outing against rock-bottom Sunderland on February 25.

The only other first-team player missing from the trip is Yannick Bolasie, who is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Lukaku has been in superb form this season, scoring 16 goals in 24 league outings - a return bettered by only Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 14 February

11:29 Hamann fears old age is catching up with Bayern
11:25 Matuidi can sense an end to PSG´s Barcelona hoodoo
11:19 Marseille suffer Gomis blow
10:52 Martial can still be a star at Manchester United - Neville
10:35 Lukaku to miss Everton´s Dubai camp with calf injury
10:32 Verratti´s agent issues Paris Saint-Germain warning
10:21 Ozil needs to work harder - Keown
09:53 Robben confident Guardiola will succeed at Manchester City
09:16 Lewandowski: Arsenal won´t get many chances
09:00 Arsenal look to end Bayern jinx, Ronaldo poised to break rare drought - Champions League in Opta num
08:55 Shandong Luneng laugh off Fabregas links
06:46 ´When he loses, he goes mad´ - Florentin Pogba gives insight into brother Paul
06:17 Kessie ´flattered´ by reported United, Chelsea interest
05:01 Guardiola talks up ´important´ Aguero
03:40 ´The aim is to win every game´ - Henderson wants strong Liverpool finish
01:35 Silva service gives control to Guardiola´s Manchester City
01:03 Morgan urges Leicester to get out of ´mess´
00:17 Montella marvels at Milan fight in face of adversity
00:13 Manchester City boss Guardiola to pray for injured Jesus

Monday 13 February

23:53 Sterling keen to add more Manchester City goals
23:05 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2: Guardiola´s men go second despite Jesus blow
22:50 Lazio 1 AC Milan 1: Suso earns a late point for so-so visitors
22:29 Luis Enrique ponders full-back buys after Vidal injury
22:22 Vitoria wants a goal and win for Luisao´s 500th Benfica outing
22:14 Juanfran expected to miss Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona matches
21:47 Inter used Messi ´to provoke fans´ dreams´
21:31 Jesus injury hands Aguero chance to shine in Bournemouth v Manchester City
20:44 Luis Enrique fears happy Cavani could upset Barca
20:14 Thiago Silva out of PSG v Barcelona
20:13 Gotze ruled out of Dortmund´s clash with Benfica
19:38 Gomes hails role models Iniesta and Rakitic ahead of PSG clash
19:35 Vicente Calderon to bow out with Copa final
18:46 Chelsea can ´see the light at the end of the tunnel´ for title hopes - Cahill
18:29 Ajax´s Veltman finally apologises for unsportsmanlike stunt
18:25 Dortmund accept ´drastic´ DFB punishment over Leipzig trouble
18:11 Bilic and assistant charged by FA for touchline misdemeanours
18:05 De Boer: Real Madrid the team to beat - but you cannot rule out Messi
17:56 Dyer to miss rest of Swansea´s season
17:06 Tuchel: Guardiola´s Bayern were nothing like Barcelona
17:06 Martial: Saint-Etienne will always be a rival
16:59 Federico Fernandez confirms new Swansea contract
16:28 Agent denies rumours Mane nearly joined Tottenham
16:01 Ronaldo misses Madrid training ahead of Napoli clash
15:14 Koeman would deserve Barcelona job, says De Boer
15:00 Benfica not always tested in Primeira Liga - Schmelzer
14:37 Boateng steps up recovery as Ribery continues individual training
14:09 Emery feels PSG are not inferior to Barcelona
13:51 Dortmund seek knockout improvement, Cavani tackles Barca drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
13:40 Juventus would be legends - Allegri prioritises sixth straight Scudetto
13:27 Cavani: I am not PSG´s saviour
12:35 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 0: Muscat´s men held to scoreless draw
11:47 I was just being clever - Ajax´s Veltman defends shameless injury stunt
10:24 Bayern will show true face in Champions League - Vidal sounds Arsenal warning
09:45 Mourinho adamant he does not have a problem with Shaw
09:17 There´s more to Liverpool than Mane, claims Wijnaldum
08:53 Caballero insists Manchester City still in title race
07:00 Barca is like a religion as Digne lauds incredible MSN
04:01 Popovic dismisses Shanghai Shenhua speculation
03:42 Mourinho: I had no intention of selling Mata
02:19 Balotelli looks like he wants nothing to do with Nice, says team-mate Eysseric
01:49 Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi as world´s best
01:01 Barca´s Digne plays down favourites tag against PSG
00:55 Higuain hails feel-good factor as red-hot form continues
00:51 Ozil needs to find confidence - Wenger
00:25 There´s nothing done yet - Ibrahimovic unsure about United future
00:19 ´Juventus should have run riot´ - Allegri
00:10 Simeone salutes Carrasco, backs Gameiro
00:07 Juanfran a doubt for Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona duels after hamstring strain

Sunday 12 February

23:50 Ranieri finally ready to drop stars of Leicester´s title-winning season
23:30 Guardiola unsure on Aguero´s City future as striker waits alongside Kompany
23:30 Wilshere has special quality - Guardiola praises Bournemouth´s Arsenal loanee
23:11 Juventus tell fans ´not to worry´ about Dybala contract
23:01 Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 2: Carrasco, Griezmann stun visitors with late show
22:45 Cagliari 0 Juventus 2: Higuain double punishes 10-man hosts
22:06 ´Rangers man´ McLeish would listen to job offer
21:55 I am still the right man for Leicester job, declares Ranieri
21:36 Inter coped without Icardi - Gagliardini
21:04 Correa´s late show steals it for Sevilla
20:53 Toure wants to give Manchester City fans more trophies
20:07 Ranieri highlights two problems with Leicester´s miserable season
20:07 Drinkwater and Leicester players still backing Ranieri after another defeat
19:52 Clement fitness regime is paying off – Mawson
19:48 Leicester set unwanted record with six-match goal drought
19:15 Belotti strikes twice as Torino win eight-goal thriller
19:12 It´s an outrageous lie! - Voller fumes at Schmidt sack reports
18:52 Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0: Relegation rivals pile pressure on Ranieri
18:47 Armed Dortmund fans condemned
18:38 Inter can be great without Icardi – Pioli
18:08 Brady stunner ends near four-year Chelsea record
17:43 Morata admits to missing Juventus: I was willing to stay many years
17:27 Dyche revels in ´brave´ Burnley holding Chelsea
17:23 Nice drop points despite comeback as Plea injured at Rennes
17:15 Conte regrets Chelsea´s failure to build on fast start
17:13 Chelsea keeper Courtois happy to escape Turf Moor with a hard-fought draw
17:08 Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich with confidence - Elneny
17:07 Inter 2 Empoli 0: No Icardi, no problem for Pioli
16:57 Kompany claims mistakes are inevitable in Guardiola´s pursuit of City perfection
16:47 Ibrahimovic sets sights on ´two or three trophies´ for Manchester United
16:41 PSG´s Lucas wants to ´one day´ return to Sao Paulo
16:22 Dzeko considering relinquishing penalty responsibility
16:22 Burnley 1 Chelsea 1: Brady the pick of the bunch as Dyche´s men frustrate leaders
16:02 Pogba versus Pogba: Florentin will relish ´dream´ Europa League clash
15:48 Warburton called for ´time and patience´ in final Rangers programme notes
15:03 Morata warns Madrid of Napoli threat
14:59 Bale makes early return to training
14:44 Nainggolan and Dzeko on target as Roma put the pressure on Juve
14:21 Rafinha returns to Barcelona squad
13:59 Boschilia´s Monaco season likely to be over after ACL rupture
13:19 Mata explains the real reason behind boot celebration in Manchester United´s Watford win
12:43 Oxlade-Chamberlain paying no attention to history as Arsenal prepare for Bayern battle
11:49 Montella ready to shoulder Bacca blame
11:07 Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away
10:54 It´s all about timing - Ferdinand reaches out to Pogba after social media criticism
10:24 Luca Toni unhappy at ´shameful´ car attack
09:58 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Central Coast Mariners 2: O´Donovan double boosts visitors´ finals chance
09:35 Parliamentary report calls for zero-tolerance approach to homophobia in UK sport
04:48 Navas ignoring speculation over future at Madrid
04:29 James is a key player - Zidane praises Madrid midfielder
01:24 ´We should not go nuts´ - Klopp calls for calm
00:21 Atletico losing ground on improving rivals – Simeone
00:09 Points difference nowhere to be seen - Zidane salutes spirited Osasuna

Facebook