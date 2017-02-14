Lewandowski: Arsenal won´t get many chances

Robert Lewandowski expects Arsenal to get few chances away to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday, if the hosts play their natural game.

Arsene Wenger's men have a poor recent record in knockout fixtures against Bayern, bowing out of Europe's elite club competition at the hands of the Allianz Arena team at the same stage in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have yet to hit top form in 2017, but Lewandowski is optimistic about his side's chances of eliminating the Gunners.

"We need to concentrate on ourselves. If we play our game then Arsenal probably won't get many chances," the Poland international told the club's official website.

"But we must play well from back to front. Arsenal have very good footballers. They know what it means to play in the Champions League.

"Everyone's waiting for this game. It will be a big challenge for us. I hope we can deliver a good performance and play really well here in Munich.

"Our plan is to ideally score at least one goal and not concede any. That would be a good night for us."

The first leg takes place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, with the return fixture at Emirates Stadium on March 7.