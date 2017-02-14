Koscielny: Arsenal are capable of beating Bayern

Laurent Koscielny believes Arsenal are capable of beating Bayern Munich, insisting that the best teams reveal themselves in times of bad form.

The Arsenal captain claimed that following losses to Watford and Chelsea, Saturday's 2-0 win against Hull City was vital for their confidence ahead of their trip to Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The Bavarian giants have become something of a nemesis for Arsenal, having knocked the Gunners out at this stage in 2013 and 2014.

But Koscielny feels Arsenal's response to recent successive defeats shows they are more than capable of taking on the Bundesliga leaders.

"During the season you know we will have some good and bad moments. During the bad moments you see whether you have a good squad or not," he said.

"I think we have responded well after the two defeats against Watford and Chelsea.

"We know we are capable of winning here. We did it in the past. We did it last year [at home] during the group stage so we know we can do it here.

"We know the first game here is very important because we have the second game at home.

"It will be important at home if we have a good result tomorrow."