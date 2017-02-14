Kessie ´flattered´ by reported United, Chelsea interest

Atalanta star Franck Kessie is "very flattered" by the reported interest in him, but insists he is happy to stay at the Serie A club.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder has reportedly drawn interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Roma among other clubs.

But Kessie, who has scored six league goals this season, said he was happy at Atalanta.

"I read things in the press. I am very flattered that clubs of this level are interested in me," he told So Foot.

"This proves that I'm having a good season, that I continue to progress. I don't want to go too fast.

"I don't know if my club has received any offers. I'm under contract. We'll see if we need to discuss anything.

"I like Bergamo. The city is nice, quiet, and I appreciate life in Italy, where I was well received."

Atalanta are enjoying an excellent campaign, sitting fifth in the Serie A table.