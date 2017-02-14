Hummels sure Arsenal won´t drop ´world-class´ Ozil

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is not buying into speculation that Arsenal will drop "world-class" Mesut Ozil for their Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

Germany international Ozil has endured a severe dip in form in recent weeks and reports in England have suggested he will be benched for the first leg of the last-16 clash at the Allianz Arena.

However, Hummels believes it would be unwise to leave the attacking midfielder out of such an occasion as all forward players go through difficult periods.

"For me it was a surprise to hear Mesut was doubtful to play. For me he is a world-class player and one of the first players you would put on the field for a game like this," said the centre-back.

"I think he will be on the pitch from the first minute because he is a class player.

"Of course, we have to make him play not good. That's obvious because that would be bad for the result.

"I think every offensive player has good and bad moments. It's not something you can project on to one player. I don't think there's one you can say that always delivers in every big and important game."

"We're playing at home & want to put them under pressure. We want to be the better team & show Arsenal how hard it is to play here!" #FCBARS pic.twitter.com/evtofhWX0P — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 14, 2017

Hummels wants Bayern to impose themselves on Arsenal and secure a strong position ahead of the second leg without becoming complacent due to the Premier League side's recent run of one win in three matches.

"We play at home so we want to put pressure on them from the first minute. It's something we want to do," he said.

"If they came in October when they were in a very good mood it would have been the same. We want to be the better team, to show them it's tough to play here from the first minute.

"It's hard to make this happen against the good teams but it's something that we are capable of."

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer echoed his team-mates sentiments, stating that denying Arsenal an away goal is of paramount performance.

Neuer said: "It will be a great game for fans to watch. It's important that we take a good result to London, ideally with a clean sheet.

"We defenders always give our all to stop the opponent scoring. We have had very good results. We're looking forward to the Champions League, against a top opponent, on a big stage.

"Arsenal have made good signings and have grown as a team in recent years. It will be two great games."