Guardiola´s ´unbelievable touch´ hailed by father-to-be Arter

Pep Guardiola showed his compassionate side following Manchester City's win over Bournemouth as he wished Harry Arter well ahead of the birth of his child.

City cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, moving Guardiola's side into second place in the Premier League.

In the midst of the celebrations, Guardiola found the time to speak to Arter, who suffered a tragic loss in December 2015 when his daughter was stillborn.

Arter and his fiancee Rachel are now expecting another child and Guardiola was keen to wish the 27-year-old well.

"He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch," Arter told The Daily Echo.

"He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams – and look at his Manchester City side tonight.





From Pep to @HarryArter2, a touch of class...



"He gave me and my partner his best wishes ahead of the birth of our child."#afcb pic.twitter.com/BEu0MaRbBK — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) February 13, 2017

"For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

Speaking after the 2-0 triumph, Guardiola explained he was keen to speak to Arter having learned of his past experience.

He said: "He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well."