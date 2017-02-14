Article

Boca team-mates trade blows in training-ground fight

14 February 2017 21:09

Boca Juniors team-mates Juan Insaurralde and Jonathan Silva were filmed coming to blows in a training session on Tuesday and had to be separated by team-mates.

The two defenders traded blows at Boca's Casa Amarilla training complex, with fellow players rushing in to separate them after realising what was occurring away from the ball.

Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto banished the pair from the session, and they later fronted up to the media in order to apologise.

Insaurralde said: "I want to apologise to Jony, to my team-mates, to the coaching staff… What happened was not good. It was five seconds of madness.

"It is not timely because we are experiencing a good atmosphere, we are training very well and suddenly this happens. It will not be repeated again.

"We will talk to the squad tomorrow."

Silva also offered his apologies, stating: "It was a moment of madness. It can happen to anyone. It's something that's happened, that's it.

"It's all good in the group. I apologise for everything."

That was not enough to satisfy club president Daniel Angelici, who confirmed on Twitter that the pair will be punished for the incident.

"What happened between Insaurralde and Silva in training today cannot be accepted," Angelici wrote.

"They are not the proper behaviours of a professional Boca player and for that reason they will be sanctioned."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 14 February

22:45 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Barcelona 0: Birthday boy Di Maria at the double to tear Barca apart
22:43 Benfica 1 Borussia Dortmund 0: Aubameyang misses penalty in Lisbon nightmare
21:50 Albiol and Callejon determined to upset old friends
21:09 Boca team-mates trade blows in training-ground fight
20:59 Koscielny: Arsenal are capable of beating Bayern
20:44 Diarra leaves Marseille as talk of China move gathers pace
20:04 Wenger gives Ospina starting role for Arsenal at Bayern Munich
19:37 Galatasaray sack Riekerink with Tudor set to take charge
19:37 No psychological barrier for Arsenal, says Ancelotti
19:21 Neuer happy to hear City speculation but denies Guardiola approach
19:09 Bayern finance chief claims €100m Manchester United bid for Muller
19:00 Usain Bolt believes he could be as good as Rooney
18:50 Hummels sure Arsenal won´t drop ´world-class´ Ozil
18:45 Mane tells Liverpool fans he´s back to his best after Spurs brace
18:19 Tarnat not wholly surprised by Lahm´s retirement
17:40 Soldado given the all-clear after lengthy injury layoff
17:36 Oddo sacked just 24 hours after Pescara backing
17:21 Maradona won´t forgive Bauza for meeting Icardi
16:57 Mustafi confident Arsenal can beat Bayern
16:22 Jesus suffers fractured metatarsal
16:17 Carlton Cole swoops in as Superman to deliver Valentine´s Day roses
16:13 Partey signs Atletico Madrid renewal
16:04 Real Madrid star Bale out of Napoli clash
15:44 Former Valencia star Ayala says Guardiola style has ´damaged´ football
15:12 We are pleased he is the captain of our ship - Sergio Ramos hails Zidane
15:11 Yaya Toure hopes for Manchester City comeback in title race
14:55 Modric: Thank God Maradona is not playing
14:41 Zidane backs Benzema to become stronger after criticism
13:58 Zidane wary of risking Bale against Napoli
13:40 Real Madrid beat Manchester City by doing nothing, fumes Pellegrini
12:58 Winks ´over the moon´ after signing Spurs deal
12:58 Leaving unrivalled Bayern never an option for Robben
11:58 Sergio Ramos ponders changing shirt number to 93 to honour Decima goal
11:51 Guardiola´s ´unbelievable touch´ hailed by father-to-be Arter
11:29 Hamann fears old age is catching up with Bayern
11:25 Matuidi can sense an end to PSG´s Barcelona hoodoo
11:19 Marseille suffer Gomis blow
10:52 Martial can still be a star at Manchester United - Neville
10:35 Lukaku to miss Everton´s Dubai camp with calf injury
10:32 Verratti´s agent issues Paris Saint-Germain warning
10:21 Ozil needs to work harder - Keown
09:53 Robben confident Guardiola will succeed at Manchester City
09:16 Lewandowski: Arsenal won´t get many chances
09:00 Arsenal look to end Bayern jinx, Ronaldo poised to break rare drought - Champions League in Opta num
08:55 Shandong Luneng laugh off Fabregas links
06:46 ´When he loses, he goes mad´ - Florentin Pogba gives insight into brother Paul
06:17 Kessie ´flattered´ by reported United, Chelsea interest
05:01 Guardiola talks up ´important´ Aguero
03:40 ´The aim is to win every game´ - Henderson wants strong Liverpool finish
01:35 Silva service gives control to Guardiola´s Manchester City
01:03 Morgan urges Leicester to get out of ´mess´
00:17 Montella marvels at Milan fight in face of adversity
00:13 Manchester City boss Guardiola to pray for injured Jesus

Monday 13 February

23:53 Sterling keen to add more Manchester City goals
23:05 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2: Guardiola´s men go second despite Jesus blow
22:50 Lazio 1 AC Milan 1: Suso earns a late point for so-so visitors
22:29 Luis Enrique ponders full-back buys after Vidal injury
22:22 Vitoria wants a goal and win for Luisao´s 500th Benfica outing
22:14 Juanfran expected to miss Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona matches
21:47 Inter used Messi ´to provoke fans´ dreams´
21:31 Jesus injury hands Aguero chance to shine in Bournemouth v Manchester City
20:44 Luis Enrique fears happy Cavani could upset Barca
20:14 Thiago Silva out of PSG v Barcelona
20:13 Gotze ruled out of Dortmund´s clash with Benfica
19:38 Gomes hails role models Iniesta and Rakitic ahead of PSG clash
19:35 Vicente Calderon to bow out with Copa final
18:46 Chelsea can ´see the light at the end of the tunnel´ for title hopes - Cahill
18:29 Ajax´s Veltman finally apologises for unsportsmanlike stunt
18:25 Dortmund accept ´drastic´ DFB punishment over Leipzig trouble
18:11 Bilic and assistant charged by FA for touchline misdemeanours
18:05 De Boer: Real Madrid the team to beat - but you cannot rule out Messi
17:56 Dyer to miss rest of Swansea´s season
17:06 Tuchel: Guardiola´s Bayern were nothing like Barcelona
17:06 Martial: Saint-Etienne will always be a rival
16:59 Federico Fernandez confirms new Swansea contract
16:28 Agent denies rumours Mane nearly joined Tottenham
16:01 Ronaldo misses Madrid training ahead of Napoli clash
15:14 Koeman would deserve Barcelona job, says De Boer
15:00 Benfica not always tested in Primeira Liga - Schmelzer
14:37 Boateng steps up recovery as Ribery continues individual training
14:09 Emery feels PSG are not inferior to Barcelona
13:51 Dortmund seek knockout improvement, Cavani tackles Barca drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
13:40 Juventus would be legends - Allegri prioritises sixth straight Scudetto
13:27 Cavani: I am not PSG´s saviour
12:35 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 0: Muscat´s men held to scoreless draw
11:47 I was just being clever - Ajax´s Veltman defends shameless injury stunt
10:24 Bayern will show true face in Champions League - Vidal sounds Arsenal warning
09:45 Mourinho adamant he does not have a problem with Shaw
09:17 There´s more to Liverpool than Mane, claims Wijnaldum
08:53 Caballero insists Manchester City still in title race
07:00 Barca is like a religion as Digne lauds incredible MSN
04:01 Popovic dismisses Shanghai Shenhua speculation
03:42 Mourinho: I had no intention of selling Mata
02:19 Balotelli looks like he wants nothing to do with Nice, says team-mate Eysseric
01:49 Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi as world´s best
01:01 Barca´s Digne plays down favourites tag against PSG
00:55 Higuain hails feel-good factor as red-hot form continues
00:51 Ozil needs to find confidence - Wenger
00:25 There´s nothing done yet - Ibrahimovic unsure about United future
00:19 ´Juventus should have run riot´ - Allegri
00:10 Simeone salutes Carrasco, backs Gameiro
00:07 Juanfran a doubt for Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona duels after hamstring strain

Sunday 12 February

23:50 Ranieri finally ready to drop stars of Leicester´s title-winning season
23:30 Guardiola unsure on Aguero´s City future as striker waits alongside Kompany
23:30 Wilshere has special quality - Guardiola praises Bournemouth´s Arsenal loanee
23:11 Juventus tell fans ´not to worry´ about Dybala contract
23:01 Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 2: Carrasco, Griezmann stun visitors with late show
22:45 Cagliari 0 Juventus 2: Higuain double punishes 10-man hosts
22:06 ´Rangers man´ McLeish would listen to job offer
21:55 I am still the right man for Leicester job, declares Ranieri
21:36 Inter coped without Icardi - Gagliardini
21:04 Correa´s late show steals it for Sevilla
20:53 Toure wants to give Manchester City fans more trophies
20:07 Ranieri highlights two problems with Leicester´s miserable season
20:07 Drinkwater and Leicester players still backing Ranieri after another defeat
19:52 Clement fitness regime is paying off – Mawson
19:48 Leicester set unwanted record with six-match goal drought
19:15 Belotti strikes twice as Torino win eight-goal thriller
19:12 It´s an outrageous lie! - Voller fumes at Schmidt sack reports
18:52 Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0: Relegation rivals pile pressure on Ranieri
18:47 Armed Dortmund fans condemned
18:38 Inter can be great without Icardi – Pioli
18:08 Brady stunner ends near four-year Chelsea record
17:43 Morata admits to missing Juventus: I was willing to stay many years
17:27 Dyche revels in ´brave´ Burnley holding Chelsea
17:23 Nice drop points despite comeback as Plea injured at Rennes
17:15 Conte regrets Chelsea´s failure to build on fast start
17:13 Chelsea keeper Courtois happy to escape Turf Moor with a hard-fought draw
17:08 Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich with confidence - Elneny
17:07 Inter 2 Empoli 0: No Icardi, no problem for Pioli
16:57 Kompany claims mistakes are inevitable in Guardiola´s pursuit of City perfection
16:47 Ibrahimovic sets sights on ´two or three trophies´ for Manchester United
16:41 PSG´s Lucas wants to ´one day´ return to Sao Paulo
16:22 Dzeko considering relinquishing penalty responsibility
16:22 Burnley 1 Chelsea 1: Brady the pick of the bunch as Dyche´s men frustrate leaders
16:02 Pogba versus Pogba: Florentin will relish ´dream´ Europa League clash
15:48 Warburton called for ´time and patience´ in final Rangers programme notes
15:03 Morata warns Madrid of Napoli threat
14:59 Bale makes early return to training
14:44 Nainggolan and Dzeko on target as Roma put the pressure on Juve
14:21 Rafinha returns to Barcelona squad
13:59 Boschilia´s Monaco season likely to be over after ACL rupture
13:19 Mata explains the real reason behind boot celebration in Manchester United´s Watford win
12:43 Oxlade-Chamberlain paying no attention to history as Arsenal prepare for Bayern battle
11:49 Montella ready to shoulder Bacca blame
11:07 Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away
10:54 It´s all about timing - Ferdinand reaches out to Pogba after social media criticism
10:24 Luca Toni unhappy at ´shameful´ car attack
09:58 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Central Coast Mariners 2: O´Donovan double boosts visitors´ finals chance
09:35 Parliamentary report calls for zero-tolerance approach to homophobia in UK sport
04:48 Navas ignoring speculation over future at Madrid
04:29 James is a key player - Zidane praises Madrid midfielder
01:24 ´We should not go nuts´ - Klopp calls for calm
00:21 Atletico losing ground on improving rivals – Simeone
00:09 Points difference nowhere to be seen - Zidane salutes spirited Osasuna

Facebook