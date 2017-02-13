Sterling keen to add more Manchester City goals

Raheem Sterling was on target in Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Monday but acknowledged he needs to be more prolific.

After a promising start to life under Pep Guardiola, the goals have dried up for the England international.

He admitted that he needs to improve in front of goal despite playing an important role in sending City up to second in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

"I am always trying to get on the scoresheet - it doesn't always happen but it's part of my game and I need to add more goals to my game," Sterling told Sky Sports.

"Before the game we knew it was going to be a difficult place to come.

"They play amazing football at times and you've seen that throughout the game today. Credit to them, they pushed and pushed and luckily we got the two goals."

Sergio Aguero appeared to have scored City's second after coming off the bench as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who was forced off with a foot injury in the 15th minute.

It was eventually confirmed as an own goal by substitute Tyrone Mings, but Sterling lauded Aguero's importance to the team as his future at the club continues to look uncertain.

"We know Sergio's ability and it is great to have a player like that in the squad. He is world class," he said.

Willy Caballero, who started a third successive Premier League match with Claudio Bravo on the bench, was delighted with the performance.

He said: "As a team, we fight together and we achieved what we want, the three points. With the results of the rest of the teams, we are really happy

"I have been waiting for this chance for a long time so I always try to do my best for the team.

"We have to win our games. After we see what happens with the rest of the teams but we can only do our job."