Popovic dismisses Shanghai Shenhua speculation

Western Sydney Wanderers head coach Tony Popovic is not paying attention to links with Chinese Super League giants Shanghai Shenhua as pressure mounts on Gus Poyet.

Despite only replacing Gregorio Manzano in November, Poyet's role is reportedly under threat after Shenhua failed to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, Carlos Tevez and Co. stunned by Brisbane Roar in a play-off last week.

Former Australia international Popovic, who led the Wanderers to Champions League glory in 2014, has been linked with Shenhua in the past but the 43-year-old is only focused on guiding Western Sydney to the A-League finals.

"It's certainly something furthest from my mine at the moment," Popovic said after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners.

"That speculation is a little bit old. That's going to happen with coaches and players alike, it is what it is."

The Wanderers occupy the sixth and final play-off position in the league, only a point ahead of Newcastle Jets, who are due to play Melbourne Victory on Monday.