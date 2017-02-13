Related

Article

Mourinho: I had no intention of selling Mata

13 February 2017 03:42

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insisted he had no intention of selling Juan Mata as the Spanish midfielder was always going to be a key figure in his plans at Old Trafford.

Many expected Mata to be sold when Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, after he was allowed to leave for United by the then-Chelsea boss in 2014.

However, Mata has been an important contributor for Mourinho and United this term, scoring his sixth goal of the season in Saturdays' 2-0 win at home to Watford.

"When I come here people thought that Mata was in trouble," Mourinho said.

"I knew that he wouldn't be in trouble because one thing is the football I wanted my Chelsea to play and another thing is the football I want my Manchester United to play and Mata is adapted to the football we want to play.

"So I knew it since the beginning he would be an important player and I think he feels that confidence in me and he feels that confidence in the game we want to try to play, so he's happy and he's happy on the pitch and you can see that the way he plays."

Sponsored links

Monday 13 February

04:01 Popovic dismisses Shanghai Shenhua speculation
03:42 Mourinho: I had no intention of selling Mata
02:19 Balotelli looks like he wants nothing to do with Nice, says team-mate Eysseric
01:49 Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi as world´s best
01:01 Barca´s Digne plays down favourites tag against PSG
00:55 Higuain hails feel-good factor as red-hot form continues
00:51 Ozil needs to find confidence - Wenger
00:25 There´s nothing done yet - Ibrahimovic unsure about United future
00:19 ´Juventus should have run riot´ - Allegri
00:10 Simeone salutes Carrasco, backs Gameiro
00:07 Juanfran a doubt for Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona duels after hamstring strain

Sunday 12 February

23:50 Ranieri finally ready to drop stars of Leicester´s title-winning season
23:30 Guardiola unsure on Aguero´s City future as striker waits alongside Kompany
23:30 Wilshere has special quality - Guardiola praises Bournemouth´s Arsenal loanee
23:11 Juventus tell fans ´not to worry´ about Dybala contract
23:01 Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 2: Carrasco, Griezmann stun visitors with late show
22:45 Cagliari 0 Juventus 2: Higuain double punishes 10-man hosts
22:06 ´Rangers man´ McLeish would listen to job offer
21:55 I am still the right man for Leicester job, declares Ranieri
21:36 Inter coped without Icardi - Gagliardini
21:04 Correa´s late show steals it for Sevilla
20:53 Toure wants to give Manchester City fans more trophies
20:07 Ranieri highlights two problems with Leicester´s miserable season
20:07 Drinkwater and Leicester players still backing Ranieri after another defeat
19:52 Clement fitness regime is paying off – Mawson
19:48 Leicester set unwanted record with six-match goal drought
19:15 Belotti strikes twice as Torino win eight-goal thriller
19:12 It´s an outrageous lie! - Voller fumes at Schmidt sack reports
18:52 Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0: Relegation rivals pile pressure on Ranieri
18:47 Armed Dortmund fans condemned
18:38 Inter can be great without Icardi – Pioli
18:08 Brady stunner ends near four-year Chelsea record
17:43 Morata admits to missing Juventus: I was willing to stay many years
17:27 Dyche revels in ´brave´ Burnley holding Chelsea
17:23 Nice drop points despite comeback as Plea injured at Rennes
17:15 Conte regrets Chelsea´s failure to build on fast start
17:13 Chelsea keeper Courtois happy to escape Turf Moor with a hard-fought draw
17:08 Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich with confidence - Elneny
17:07 Inter 2 Empoli 0: No Icardi, no problem for Pioli
16:57 Kompany claims mistakes are inevitable in Guardiola´s pursuit of City perfection
16:47 Ibrahimovic sets sights on ´two or three trophies´ for Manchester United
16:41 PSG´s Lucas wants to ´one day´ return to Sao Paulo
16:22 Dzeko considering relinquishing penalty responsibility
16:22 Burnley 1 Chelsea 1: Brady the pick of the bunch as Dyche´s men frustrate leaders
16:02 Pogba versus Pogba: Florentin will relish ´dream´ Europa League clash
15:48 Warburton called for ´time and patience´ in final Rangers programme notes
15:03 Morata warns Madrid of Napoli threat
14:59 Bale makes early return to training
14:44 Nainggolan and Dzeko on target as Roma put the pressure on Juve
14:21 Rafinha returns to Barcelona squad
13:59 Boschilia´s Monaco season likely to be over after ACL rupture
13:19 Mata explains the real reason behind boot celebration in Manchester United´s Watford win
12:43 Oxlade-Chamberlain paying no attention to history as Arsenal prepare for Bayern battle
11:49 Montella ready to shoulder Bacca blame
11:07 Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away
10:54 It´s all about timing - Ferdinand reaches out to Pogba after social media criticism
10:24 Luca Toni unhappy at ´shameful´ car attack
09:58 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Central Coast Mariners 2: O´Donovan double boosts visitors´ finals chance
09:35 Parliamentary report calls for zero-tolerance approach to homophobia in UK sport
04:48 Navas ignoring speculation over future at Madrid
04:29 James is a key player - Zidane praises Madrid midfielder
01:24 ´We should not go nuts´ - Klopp calls for calm
00:21 Atletico losing ground on improving rivals – Simeone
00:09 Points difference nowhere to be seen - Zidane salutes spirited Osasuna

Saturday 11 February

23:58 Reus slams ´disastrous´ Dortmund defending
23:09 Mata lauds fellow United goalscorer Martial
23:01 Barcelona´s Vidal sidelined for five months with dislocated ankle
22:43 Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3: Isco, Vazquez down spirited strugglers
22:22 Mbappe hat-trick and Falcao double restore Monaco´s Ligue 1 lead
21:56 Police turn Dortmund fan buses away from Darmstadt
21:38 Tottenham display shows we´re not ready for title challenge - Pochettino
21:38 Newcastle´s Mitrovic tames Wolves, Howson grabs the spotlight
21:27 Klopp hails ´perfect´ Liverpool reaction
21:21 Vidal to spend night in hospital
21:13 Inter confirm Banega knee injury
20:46 Match-winner Martial earned chance with hard work - Mourinho
20:37 Barcelona and Alaves condemn fan violence
20:30 Pulis blasts ´absolutely disgraceful´ Shawcross voicemail talk
20:22 Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0: Mane at the double as Klopp´s side end winless run
20:00 Karanka: Fans have to trust Middlesbrough players
19:49 Luis Enrique hopeful over ´serious´ Vidal injury
19:43 Ramos set for 500th Real Madrid appearance
19:23 West Ham have been punished enough - Furious Bilic dismisses ban threat
19:12 Moyes rues missed opportunity after Sunderland collapse
19:08 ´We deserved to lose´ - Tuchel slams Dortmund display
19:05 Palace boss Allardyce: I thought it would be easier
19:02 Ancelotti sings Bayern´s praises after late, late show
18:46 Mourinho hails Manchester United unbeaten run but backs ´very defensive´ Chelsea to win title
18:31 Leipzig´s Bundesliga title dream fades further with Hamburg humbling
18:21 Wenger clears up Arsenal future talk after Wright comments
18:20 Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal
18:14 Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0: On-form Valdes frustrates Koeman´s men
18:12 West Ham 2 West Brom 2: McAuley snatches dramatic draw
18:09 Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points
18:03 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles
17:59 Sunderland 0 Southampton 4: Gabbiadini double gets Saints marching again
17:54 Manchester United 2 Watford 0: Martial stars to repay Mourinho faith
17:40 Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leaders snatch it late on
17:30 Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Woeful visitors give Frings first win
17:11 Hull boss Silva aggrieved as Arsenal´s Gibbs avoids red
16:56 Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
16:27 I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal
15:31 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0: Sanchez lends Wenger a helping hand
15:31 Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up
14:37 Kalinic: I rejected China, I am not worth €50million
14:10 Deulofeu inspired by Ronaldinho as he aims to reach Champions League with AC Milan
13:50 Hughes accuses Pulis of phoning Shawcross to call him a loser
13:21 Allegri sets sights on ´another 400´ Juventus games despite persistent Arsenal talk
13:18 Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback
13:01 Title run-in totally different with Chelsea, says Kante
12:46 Ibrahimovic always shouting in training, says Fellaini
11:49 Zidane has Italianised Madrid – Ferrara
11:46 Wenger attacks Ozil ´blame culture´ in Arsenal slump
11:43 Conte´s passion causes a few home discomforts
11:13 Scary and exciting - Manchester City´s Caballero on being a Guardiola goalkeeper
10:50 Ajax icon Piet Keizer dies, aged 73
09:56 Sainsbury and Inter seeking Champions League qualification
06:28 Chelsea can be caught - Kane
06:08 Digne: I wouldn´t be at Barcelona without Roma
05:29 Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola
03:27 Valencia wants six more years at United
03:07 Lewandowski: €50 bets with Klopp made me a better striker
01:08 Marquinhos fired up for Barcelona challenge after PSG sweep past Bordeaux
01:06 Mourinho believes Real Madrid will play fair in De Gea chase

Facebook