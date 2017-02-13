Juventus would be legends - Allegri prioritises sixth straight Scudetto

Massimiliano Allegri has made it clear that winning a record sixth Serie A title in a row is the top priority for Juventus this season.

Juve maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari in Sardinia, Gonzalo Higuain at the double for the Bianconeri.

Allegri was disappointed his side did not finish with a bigger winning margin - especially after Cagliari's Nicolo Barella was sent off - to help boost their goal difference.

However, he acknowledged getting three points was the most important thing as they go in search of a sixth successive Scudetto - something no side has done in Serie A history.

Breaking that record is at the forefront of the head coach's mind and he is determined not to let his squad's focus drop as they return to Champions League action against Porto next week.

"The most important thing is to get the ultimate victory, the sixth Scudetto," said Allegri.

"We would be legends. We are focused on this, as we will be in ten days at Porto, and even when the Coppa Italia will be looming.

"We need to go step by step with no hurry, without thinking about what may happen in one month, because sometimes when you think about something, something else happens, and you have to do everything from scratch. It's useless to think about it, let's think about the present."