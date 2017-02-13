Juanfran a doubt for Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona duels after hamstring strain

Atletico Madrid's Juanfran is a major doubt for their crucial upcoming matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win over Celta Vigo.

The right-back was forced off with Atletico drawing 1-1 at the break, as Sime Vrsaljko replaced him at full-back before what proved to be a frantic second period.

Atletico confirmed soon after his withdrawal that Juanfran's problem was localised to his right hamstring and is now likely to be touch-and-go for the trip to Leverkusen on February 21 in the Champions League.

He could also miss Saturday's LaLiga match at Sporting Gijon, while Barcelona visit the Vicente Calderon five days after Atletico's clash in Germany.

MEDICAL REPORT

Juanfran suffers a muscle spasm in the back of his right thigh

https://t.co/ulnyKCDNob #AtletiCelta pic.twitter.com/tLU9mCoyVJ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 12, 2017

Atletico confirmed Juanfran will be sent for further tests and an announcement regarding a return date will be made in due course.