Dortmund seek knockout improvement, Cavani tackles Barca drought - Champions League in Opta numbers

13 February 2017 13:51

The knockout stages of the Champions League get underway on Tuesday, with three former European champions in action.

Having finished behind Arsenal in Group A, Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a tough draw against 2015 winners Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, topped their group - ahead of holders Real Madrid - and now face Benfica, who lead the Primeira Liga in Portugal.

Here are some of the best stats from the first legs of those last-16 clashes, courtesy of Opta.

 

Benfica v Borussia Dortmund:

6 - Borussia Dortmund are one of six teams yet to suffer a defeat in the Champions League this season (W4 D2). They won both games earlier this season against another Lisbon side, Sporting (2-1 in Portugal, 1-0 at home).

6 - However, Dortmund have lost six of their last eight games in the Champions League knockout stages (W2).

1 - Meanwhile, Benfica have lost only one of their seven home games in the Champions League knockout stages (W3 D3), it was against Chelsea in March 2012.

21 - Borussia Dortmund scored 21 goals in the group stages this season, the record in a Champions League group campaign, whilst Benfica conceded 10 goals, the joint-highest tally among teams left in the competition.

4 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in all four of his Champions League starts this season (four goals) while team-mate Marco Reus has scored 10 goals and delivered four assists in his last 11 Champions League games.

 

Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona:

3 - Barcelona have won their last three games against Paris Saint-Germain (eight scored, two conceded).

0 - PSG have never kept a clean sheet against Barcelona (nine games, all competitions).

1 - PSG have lost only one of their last 42 home games in European competition (W26 D15), it came against Barcelona in April 2015 in the Champions League quarter-finals.

9 - Barcelona have progressed past the round of 16 in each of the last nine seasons, the longest current run in the competition.

350 - Edinson Cavani has scored six goals in as many games in the Champions League this season, which equals his best tally in the competition (six in 2014/15). However, he’s never scored in 350 minutes of Champions League action against Barcelona.

