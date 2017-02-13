Dortmund seek knockout improvement, Cavani tackles Barca drought - Champions League in Opta numbers

The knockout stages of the Champions League get underway on Tuesday, with three former European champions in action.
Having finished behind Arsenal in Group A, Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a tough draw against 2015 winners Barcelona.
Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, topped their group - ahead of holders Real Madrid - and now face Benfica, who lead the Primeira Liga in Portugal.
Here are some of the best stats from the first legs of those last-16 clashes, courtesy of Opta.
Benfica v Borussia Dortmund:
6 - Borussia Dortmund are one of six teams yet to suffer a defeat in the Champions League this season (W4 D2). They won both games earlier this season against another Lisbon side, Sporting (2-1 in Portugal, 1-0 at home).
6 - However, Dortmund have lost six of their last eight games in the Champions League knockout stages (W2).
1 - Meanwhile, Benfica have lost only one of their seven home games in the Champions League knockout stages (W3 D3), it was against Chelsea in March 2012.
21 - Borussia Dortmund scored 21 goals in the group stages this season, the record in a Champions League group campaign, whilst Benfica conceded 10 goals, the joint-highest tally among teams left in the competition.
4 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in all four of his Champions League starts this season (four goals) while team-mate Marco Reus has scored 10 goals and delivered four assists in his last 11 Champions League games.
Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona:
3 - Barcelona have won their last three games against Paris Saint-Germain (eight scored, two conceded).
0 - PSG have never kept a clean sheet against Barcelona (nine games, all competitions).
1 - PSG have lost only one of their last 42 home games in European competition (W26 D15), it came against Barcelona in April 2015 in the Champions League quarter-finals.
9 - Barcelona have progressed past the round of 16 in each of the last nine seasons, the longest current run in the competition.
350 - Edinson Cavani has scored six goals in as many games in the Champions League this season, which equals his best tally in the competition (six in 2014/15). However, he’s never scored in 350 minutes of Champions League action against Barcelona.
|Boateng steps up recovery as Ribery continues individual training
|Emery feels PSG are not inferior to Barcelona
|Dortmund seek knockout improvement, Cavani tackles Barca drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Juventus would be legends - Allegri prioritises sixth straight Scudetto
|Cavani: I am not PSG´s saviour
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne Victory 0: Muscat´s men held to scoreless draw
|I was just being clever - Ajax´s Veltman defends shameless injury stunt
|Bayern will show true face in Champions League - Vidal sounds Arsenal warning
|Mourinho adamant he does not have a problem with Shaw
|There´s more to Liverpool than Mane, claims Wijnaldum
|Caballero insists Manchester City still in title race
|Barca is like a religion as Digne lauds incredible MSN
|Popovic dismisses Shanghai Shenhua speculation
|Mourinho: I had no intention of selling Mata
|Balotelli looks like he wants nothing to do with Nice, says team-mate Eysseric
|Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi as world´s best
|Barca´s Digne plays down favourites tag against PSG
|Higuain hails feel-good factor as red-hot form continues
|Ozil needs to find confidence - Wenger
|There´s nothing done yet - Ibrahimovic unsure about United future
|´Juventus should have run riot´ - Allegri
|Simeone salutes Carrasco, backs Gameiro
|Juanfran a doubt for Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona duels after hamstring strain
|Ranieri finally ready to drop stars of Leicester´s title-winning season
|Guardiola unsure on Aguero´s City future as striker waits alongside Kompany
|Wilshere has special quality - Guardiola praises Bournemouth´s Arsenal loanee
|Juventus tell fans ´not to worry´ about Dybala contract
|Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 2: Carrasco, Griezmann stun visitors with late show
|Cagliari 0 Juventus 2: Higuain double punishes 10-man hosts
|´Rangers man´ McLeish would listen to job offer
|I am still the right man for Leicester job, declares Ranieri
|Inter coped without Icardi - Gagliardini
|Correa´s late show steals it for Sevilla
|Toure wants to give Manchester City fans more trophies
|Ranieri highlights two problems with Leicester´s miserable season
|Drinkwater and Leicester players still backing Ranieri after another defeat
|Clement fitness regime is paying off – Mawson
|Leicester set unwanted record with six-match goal drought
|Belotti strikes twice as Torino win eight-goal thriller
|It´s an outrageous lie! - Voller fumes at Schmidt sack reports
|Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0: Relegation rivals pile pressure on Ranieri
|Armed Dortmund fans condemned
|Inter can be great without Icardi – Pioli
|Brady stunner ends near four-year Chelsea record
|Morata admits to missing Juventus: I was willing to stay many years
|Dyche revels in ´brave´ Burnley holding Chelsea
|Nice drop points despite comeback as Plea injured at Rennes
|Conte regrets Chelsea´s failure to build on fast start
|Chelsea keeper Courtois happy to escape Turf Moor with a hard-fought draw
|Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich with confidence - Elneny
|Inter 2 Empoli 0: No Icardi, no problem for Pioli
|Kompany claims mistakes are inevitable in Guardiola´s pursuit of City perfection
|Ibrahimovic sets sights on ´two or three trophies´ for Manchester United
|PSG´s Lucas wants to ´one day´ return to Sao Paulo
|Dzeko considering relinquishing penalty responsibility
|Burnley 1 Chelsea 1: Brady the pick of the bunch as Dyche´s men frustrate leaders
|Pogba versus Pogba: Florentin will relish ´dream´ Europa League clash
|Warburton called for ´time and patience´ in final Rangers programme notes
|Morata warns Madrid of Napoli threat
|Bale makes early return to training
|Nainggolan and Dzeko on target as Roma put the pressure on Juve
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona squad
|Boschilia´s Monaco season likely to be over after ACL rupture
|Mata explains the real reason behind boot celebration in Manchester United´s Watford win
|Oxlade-Chamberlain paying no attention to history as Arsenal prepare for Bayern battle
|Montella ready to shoulder Bacca blame
|Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away
|It´s all about timing - Ferdinand reaches out to Pogba after social media criticism
|Luca Toni unhappy at ´shameful´ car attack
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Central Coast Mariners 2: O´Donovan double boosts visitors´ finals chance
|Parliamentary report calls for zero-tolerance approach to homophobia in UK sport
|Navas ignoring speculation over future at Madrid
|James is a key player - Zidane praises Madrid midfielder
|´We should not go nuts´ - Klopp calls for calm
|Atletico losing ground on improving rivals – Simeone
|Points difference nowhere to be seen - Zidane salutes spirited Osasuna
|Reus slams ´disastrous´ Dortmund defending
|Mata lauds fellow United goalscorer Martial
|Barcelona´s Vidal sidelined for five months with dislocated ankle
|Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3: Isco, Vazquez down spirited strugglers
|Mbappe hat-trick and Falcao double restore Monaco´s Ligue 1 lead
|Police turn Dortmund fan buses away from Darmstadt
|Tottenham display shows we´re not ready for title challenge - Pochettino
|Newcastle´s Mitrovic tames Wolves, Howson grabs the spotlight
|Klopp hails ´perfect´ Liverpool reaction
|Vidal to spend night in hospital
|Inter confirm Banega knee injury
|Match-winner Martial earned chance with hard work - Mourinho
|Barcelona and Alaves condemn fan violence
|Pulis blasts ´absolutely disgraceful´ Shawcross voicemail talk
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0: Mane at the double as Klopp´s side end winless run
|Karanka: Fans have to trust Middlesbrough players
|Luis Enrique hopeful over ´serious´ Vidal injury
|Ramos set for 500th Real Madrid appearance
|West Ham have been punished enough - Furious Bilic dismisses ban threat
|Moyes rues missed opportunity after Sunderland collapse
|´We deserved to lose´ - Tuchel slams Dortmund display
|Palace boss Allardyce: I thought it would be easier
|Ancelotti sings Bayern´s praises after late, late show
|Mourinho hails Manchester United unbeaten run but backs ´very defensive´ Chelsea to win title
|Leipzig´s Bundesliga title dream fades further with Hamburg humbling
|Wenger clears up Arsenal future talk after Wright comments
|Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal
|Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0: On-form Valdes frustrates Koeman´s men
|West Ham 2 West Brom 2: McAuley snatches dramatic draw
|Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points
|Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles
|Sunderland 0 Southampton 4: Gabbiadini double gets Saints marching again
|Manchester United 2 Watford 0: Martial stars to repay Mourinho faith
|Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leaders snatch it late on
|Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Woeful visitors give Frings first win
|Hull boss Silva aggrieved as Arsenal´s Gibbs avoids red
|Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
|I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal
|Arsenal 2 Hull City 0: Sanchez lends Wenger a helping hand
|Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up
|Kalinic: I rejected China, I am not worth €50million
|Deulofeu inspired by Ronaldinho as he aims to reach Champions League with AC Milan
|Hughes accuses Pulis of phoning Shawcross to call him a loser
|Allegri sets sights on ´another 400´ Juventus games despite persistent Arsenal talk
|Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback
|Title run-in totally different with Chelsea, says Kante
|Ibrahimovic always shouting in training, says Fellaini
|Zidane has Italianised Madrid – Ferrara
|Wenger attacks Ozil ´blame culture´ in Arsenal slump
|Conte´s passion causes a few home discomforts
|Scary and exciting - Manchester City´s Caballero on being a Guardiola goalkeeper
|Ajax icon Piet Keizer dies, aged 73
|Sainsbury and Inter seeking Champions League qualification
|Chelsea can be caught - Kane
|Digne: I wouldn´t be at Barcelona without Roma
|Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola
|Valencia wants six more years at United
|Lewandowski: €50 bets with Klopp made me a better striker
|Marquinhos fired up for Barcelona challenge after PSG sweep past Bordeaux
|Mourinho believes Real Madrid will play fair in De Gea chase