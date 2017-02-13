Article

Thiago Silva out of PSG v Barcelona

13 February 2017 20:14

Thiago Silva has not been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 18-man squad to face Barcelona at Parc des Princes in the Champions League after failing to recover from a calf injury.

Brazil centre-back Silva missed last Friday's 3-0 win at Bordeaux due to the complaint and has failed to recover in time.

It means 21-year-old defender Presnel Kimpembe is in line to start against Barca's all-star forward line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in Tuesday's first leg of a keenly anticipated last-16 tie.

Kimpembe has made 16 appearances for Unai Emery's side in all competitions this season but is yet to feature in the Champions League.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, with speculation rife over Silva's injury but before his absence was confirmed, Barca boss Luis Enrique acknowledged the 32-year-old's importance to the PSG cause.

"That's something that I just learnt about, that Thiago Silva may not be able to play," he said.

"He is one of the pillars of the team. Personally, I like the best players to play. That will make the show all the better."

