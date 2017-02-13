Boateng steps up recovery as Ribery continues individual training

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has resumed light training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The centre-back has been out of action since having an operation on his chest muscle in December, but is slowly edging closer to his comeback.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed he hopes Boateng can resume full training by the end of the month and the Germany international has now taken the another step in his recovery.

"Jerome Boateng is making good progress in his comeback from injury," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The German 'Footballer of the Year 2016' took the next step in his rehabilitation programme on Monday morning as he took part in some warm-up exercises with the rest of the team.

"The centre-back then continued his individual training."

Franck Ribery, meanwhile, continued his individual training programme as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

Neither will feature in Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Arsenal, but the duo could be fit in time for the second leg of the round of 16 tie on March 7.