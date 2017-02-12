´We should not go nuts´ - Klopp calls for calm

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged his team to stay grounded after returning to form with a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

A first-half brace from Sadio Mane led Liverpool to their first Premier League win of the year as they moved into fourth in the table.

Klopp is wary of getting overly excited about the victory, which left his team 10 points behind leaders Chelsea – who visit Burnley on Sunday.

"What would you think about me if I would say now that I think we can [catch] them? Really ambitious or crazy?" the German said.

"Maybe you can imagine that I'm not too interested in this in the moment because the only possibility to win something is to win football games and we started 2017 – if you want – tonight.

"We should not go nuts immediately and talk about all the rest. Let's take it step by step."

However, Klopp knows how tough it will be to stop Chelsea, who have won 19 of their 24 league games this season.

"Chelsea don't look too much like they could struggle over weeks but they should [so] that somebody can get them. If they do then [there] will be somebody," he said.

"I'm not sure if we [will be] there but we'll try everything to get as many points as we can get from the season and then we count and see what it was worth."