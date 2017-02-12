Toure wants to give Manchester City fans more trophies

Yaya Toure wants to deliver more trophies for Manchester City as they gear up to participate in three competitions in the space nine days.

City travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday before facing Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on Saturday, with the visit of Monaco to the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of a Champions League last-16 clash following three days later.

Toure, who has won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup since joining the club in 2010, says he remains as committed to the cause as ever.

"With the players we have, winning is the most beautiful thing that can happen," he told the club's official website.

"For those fans who have been there for a long, long time and have seen City come close to [Manchester] United and Chelsea, I think it's something special and that's why I want to give more trophies back to the fans.

"We're looking forward. We still have competitions coming. The Champions League, the FA Cup and we're going to try to do our best for those guys who come to watch and enjoy football.

"My mentality is always like that. I try, at the end of the season, to lift a trophy – it's one of the most beautiful things that can happen to me.

"I've been at this club for a long time. I know what winning means and I know what it means to lift a trophy at the end of the season. I always have the desire all season because when we don't achieve something it's always difficult."

Toure played in a deep-lying midfield role in City's 2-1 win over Swansea City in the Premier League last weekend, and is happy to be taking on more defensive duties as required by manager Pep Guardiola.

"I was very happy with the performance of the team against Swansea and we have to keep going like that," he said.

"I played for Barcelona four or five years ago in a deeper position so I know what to do.

"I've been able to play in defence, in midfield, as a striker. If the manager asked me to play as a goalkeeper I'm capable of that too!

"I just try to enjoy the game and try to give my experience to the young players."