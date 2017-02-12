Montella ready to shoulder Bacca blame

Vincenzo Montella says he must accept responsibility if Carlos Bacca fails to play to his potential, as the coach contemplates deploying Gerard Deulofeu as a false nine when AC Milan face Lazio.
Bacca scored 18 Serie A goals in his debut season at San Siro, but the Colombia international has netted just twice in his past 13 league outings.
The 30-year-old fell out with Montella after reacting angrily to being substituted against Sampdoria last week, while he also failed to see out the 1-0 win over Bologna last time out - although that was mainly due to the fact Milan were down to nine men.
Bacca may be consigned to the bench when the Rossoneri travel to Rome on Monday and Montella is keen to find a solution to get the best out of the former Sevilla forward.
"For us he [Bacca] is a major player," he told a news conference. "I have a duty to get the best out of him and if that fails it is my fault.
"In the past he did better, not only in terms of goals. But I will not tell you now if he plays or not."
Deulofeu has made a positive impact since arriving on loan from Everton and he provided a fine assist for Mario Pasalic to score a dramatic late winner at Bologna, despite their numerical disadvantage, a result which ended a four-match losing run in all competitions.
Montella was asked if the winger could form a front three with Suso and Lucas Ocampos at Stadio Olimpico, but the coach is yet to decide.
"A false nine? Yes, I'm thinking about it. It's possible," he added. "It is right to give him praise for what he did [against Bologna]. It's fine to do it in the media but I also like to praise others."
Montella urged his team to take the momentum from the win over Bologna into the Lazio game, as eighth-place Milan look to force their way back into the reckoning for European qualification.
"There were a thousand reasons to make excuses, instead they [the players] were professional. It should be an example and a memory that we use every time," he said.
"I am very proud, there is a spirit here because we are a true team. The targets are always high, we need this spirit shown in Bologna in order to achieve our aims."
|Boschilia´s Monaco season likely to be over after ACL rupture
|Mata explains the real reason behind boot celebration in Manchester United´s Watford win
|Oxlade-Chamberlain paying no attention to history as Arsenal prepare for Bayern battle
|Montella ready to shoulder Bacca blame
|Mbappe: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are phenomenal, I´m still far away
|It´s all about timing - Ferdinand reaches out to Pogba after social media criticism
|Luca Toni unhappy at ´shameful´ car attack
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Central Coast Mariners 2: O´Donovan double boosts visitors´ finals chance
|Parliamentary report calls for zero-tolerance approach to homophobia in UK sport
|Navas ignoring speculation over future at Madrid
|James is a key player - Zidane praises Madrid midfielder
|´We should not go nuts´ - Klopp calls for calm
|Atletico losing ground on improving rivals – Simeone
|Points difference nowhere to be seen - Zidane salutes spirited Osasuna
|Reus slams ´disastrous´ Dortmund defending
|Mata lauds fellow United goalscorer Martial
|Barcelona´s Vidal sidelined for five months with dislocated ankle
|Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3: Isco, Vazquez down spirited strugglers
|Mbappe hat-trick and Falcao double restore Monaco´s Ligue 1 lead
|Police turn Dortmund fan buses away from Darmstadt
|Tottenham display shows we´re not ready for title challenge - Pochettino
|Newcastle´s Mitrovic tames Wolves, Howson grabs the spotlight
|Klopp hails ´perfect´ Liverpool reaction
|Vidal to spend night in hospital
|Inter confirm Banega knee injury
|Match-winner Martial earned chance with hard work - Mourinho
|Barcelona and Alaves condemn fan violence
|Pulis blasts ´absolutely disgraceful´ Shawcross voicemail talk
|Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0: Mane at the double as Klopp´s side end winless run
|Karanka: Fans have to trust Middlesbrough players
|Luis Enrique hopeful over ´serious´ Vidal injury
|Ramos set for 500th Real Madrid appearance
|West Ham have been punished enough - Furious Bilic dismisses ban threat
|Moyes rues missed opportunity after Sunderland collapse
|´We deserved to lose´ - Tuchel slams Dortmund display
|Palace boss Allardyce: I thought it would be easier
|Ancelotti sings Bayern´s praises after late, late show
|Mourinho hails Manchester United unbeaten run but backs ´very defensive´ Chelsea to win title
|Leipzig´s Bundesliga title dream fades further with Hamburg humbling
|Wenger clears up Arsenal future talk after Wright comments
|Alaves 0 Barcelona 6: Vidal suffers horror injury as MSN strike in Copa del Rey final rehearsal
|Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0: On-form Valdes frustrates Koeman´s men
|West Ham 2 West Brom 2: McAuley snatches dramatic draw
|Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points
|Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0: Allen denies improved Eagles
|Sunderland 0 Southampton 4: Gabbiadini double gets Saints marching again
|Manchester United 2 Watford 0: Martial stars to repay Mourinho faith
|Ingolstadt 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leaders snatch it late on
|Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Woeful visitors give Frings first win
|Hull boss Silva aggrieved as Arsenal´s Gibbs avoids red
|Neymar passes Ronaldinho for Barcelona goals
|I didn´t see it - Wenger offers familiar reaction to Sanchez handball goal
|Arsenal 2 Hull City 0: Sanchez lends Wenger a helping hand
|Martial back in Manchester United starting line-up
|Kalinic: I rejected China, I am not worth €50million
|Deulofeu inspired by Ronaldinho as he aims to reach Champions League with AC Milan
|Hughes accuses Pulis of phoning Shawcross to call him a loser
|Allegri sets sights on ´another 400´ Juventus games despite persistent Arsenal talk
|Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback
|Title run-in totally different with Chelsea, says Kante
|Ibrahimovic always shouting in training, says Fellaini
|Zidane has Italianised Madrid – Ferrara
|Wenger attacks Ozil ´blame culture´ in Arsenal slump
|Conte´s passion causes a few home discomforts
|Scary and exciting - Manchester City´s Caballero on being a Guardiola goalkeeper
|Ajax icon Piet Keizer dies, aged 73
|Sainsbury and Inter seeking Champions League qualification
|Chelsea can be caught - Kane
|Digne: I wouldn´t be at Barcelona without Roma
|Stadium stampede kills 17 fans in Angola
|Valencia wants six more years at United
|Lewandowski: €50 bets with Klopp made me a better striker
|Marquinhos fired up for Barcelona challenge after PSG sweep past Bordeaux
|Mourinho believes Real Madrid will play fair in De Gea chase
|Confusion at Rangers after Warburton reportedly denies resigning
|Napoli 2 Genoa 0: Sarri´s men go second
|Bordeaux 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani and Di Maria fire warning shot to Barcelona
|Cavani sets best PSG scoring run with stunning volley
|Wenger told me he´s coming to the end, says former Arsenal striker Wright
|Sunderland set for Big Apple trip... and Donald Trump is invited!
|Rugby ref Owens: Respect in football has to start at the top
|Burnley getting stronger but Chelsea the toughest test for Dyche
|Pique, Arda out of Barcelona´s Alaves trip
|Gimenez infection adds to Atletico defensive worries
|Di Maria hits out at Ronaldo critics
|AC Milan hit with Romagnoli blow ahead of Lazio clash
|Luis Enrique: I don´t mind where we play
|Lahm a special person in my life - Guardiola hails retiring Bayern great
|Gabigol ´one of Inter´s options´ with Icardi banned
|Bayern boss Ancelotti not ready to risk Ribery against Arsenal
|´Warrior´ Luiz playing through the pain for Conte and Chelsea
|I agree with Ed - Mourinho not expecting busy transfer market
|Guardiola: No change on Aguero´s Man City future
|Klopp speaks out on new Lallana contract
|Mourinho: 2018 the last at the highest level for Ibrahimovic
|Premier League a six-way race, according to Conte
|I tried to convince him - Ancelotti on Bayern´s Lahm retirement blow
|DFB demands closure of Dortmund´s Yellow Wall and €100,000 fine
|Klopp still convinced of long-term success at Liverpool
|You know more than me - Dortmund´s Tuchel in the dark over Arsenal talk
|Castro at the double as Perth batter sorry Adelaide
|WADA alarmed by lack of drug testing in Spanish football
|Mata urges Manchester United team-mates to embrace pressure
|Zidane eyes possible Bale return at Napoli
|Alli named Premier League player of the month
|Ranieri holds crisis talks with Mahrez and Vardy
|Eagles Dubai trip grounded, Allardyce explains
|Berahino still not ready for first Stoke start
|We´d love him to stay - Howe on Wilshere´s Bournemouth future
|´New Ramos´ Vallejo must wait for Real Madrid decision
|Sociedad keeper Rulli retains Manchester City ambition
|People forget Arsenal´s absences – Wenger defends slump ahead of decisive week
|Maradona lands FIFA role, hails ´clean and transparent´ body
|Wenger still reeling over ´scandalous´ Chelsea goal
|Raul: Always disappointing when Barca reach final
|Carrick: United wouldn´t celebrate top-four finish
|Conte confident of Costa stay amid lures of CSL
|Porto to sign Oliver Torres for €20m
|Pochettino: Alli a future leader of Tottenham
|Arsenal in ´double fight´ as Wenger still eyes Chelsea
|LaLiga top priority for Real Madrid - Morientes
|Drake shows love for Chelsea captain John Terry
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son named in USA U-20 squad